CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Alumnus-created brand AFGNSTN spreads vibrant culture and history

By Jameson Wolf, Correspondent
Technician Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Afghanistan told to the world for the past several decades revolves almost completely around politics and war with little emphasis on the country’s rich culture. Mohammad Sadat, a 2020 graduate in business administration, seeks to fill this gap in the narrative through his streetwear brand AFGNSTN....

www.technicianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
whitehallledger.com

Creating Fiction from History

For many years, Frank and Harriet Jester had tried, God knows they had! In the late Spring of 1923, their patience was finally rewarded when little Charlotte Mae came into this world with hardly a peep. In fact, both Mother and Father would say that little Maisie was the best baby they'd ever had (ironic since she was their only child.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Black History Month: 'I love writing about Creole culture'

Published author Sarah has written a story about her Creole (also known as Krio) culture which came number one in a writing competition!. The 7-year-old loves her family's history and wanted other children to learn about famous Creole's who've done amazing things in the world. She is part Creole herself...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
hypebeast.com

Phaidon to Chronicle the Cultural History of Birds in a New Art Book

Over 300 pages with contributions from John Ruskin, Barbara Kruger, and many more. Following recent releases with Sneaker Freaker and KAWS, Phaidon will be releasing a new art book on the fascinating history of birds. The 352-page volume ties in an extensive network of ornithologists, art historians, wildlife photographers, conservationists,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC10

The History of White Cane Safety Day | Race and Culture

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Oct. 15 marks National White Cane Safety Day, also recognized as Blind Americans Equality Day, in the U.S. It celebrates the accomplishments and capabilities of people with vision loss and blindness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 12 million people 40 years and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Culture Of Afghanistan#French#European
Thrive Global

Creating A Kind and Empathetic Culture – Tips for Leaders

Today’s workforce wants more from leadership. American employees, especially millennials and their younger counterparts in Gen Z, both of which make up the working population under 40, are no longer accepting of the status quo in corporate America. This rapid transformation in the business climate is galvanizing new efforts for workplace and leadership reform.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

Muslim Student Associations Create Cultural Ties in the U.S.

When Waqas Idrees came to the United States from Pakistan to study mechanical engineering, he found camaraderie and friendship at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center (ISBCC), a mosque and community center frequented by the Muslim Students Association of the U.S. & Canada (MSA National), a nongovernmental religious organization.
BOSTON, MA
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

China: We Didn’t Secretly Fly Terrifying New Hypersonic Missile Around the World

On Saturday, the Financial Times published a startling account of a new nuclear-capable hypersonic missile fired by China earlier this year that was so advanced that it astounded the U.S. intelligence community. On Monday, the Chinese government insisted that the missile doesn’t exist. The FT’s report stated that the missile circled the globe during a test in August before it slammed down a few miles from its intended target, with one U.S. official commenting to the newspaper: “We have no idea how they did this.” However, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian claimed the reports are mistaken, and the test was nothing but a routine spacecraft check. “This was not a missile, this was a spacecraft,” he said. “This is of great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft use.” Asked if the FT report was wrong, the spokesman replied: “Yes.” The FT report cited five unnamed sources said to be familiar with the test.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Daily Mail

Shocking betrayal of brave Afghan interpreter who worked with Aussie troops as he's EXECUTED and his family left in 'extreme danger' - as the extraordinary reason he was left stranded is revealed

A brave Afghan army officer who worked with the Australian Defence Force as an interpreter has been executed by the Taliban - with his terrified wife and children in 'extreme danger' and pleading to be evacuated to Australia. The father had been desperately trying to secure a humanitarian visa for...
MILITARY
stljewishlight.org

Chinese state-run site proposes ‘final solution to the Taiwan question,’ and German lawmaker compares it to Nazi rhetoric

TAIPEI, Taiwan (JTA) — A German lawmaker heard ominous echoes of Nazi Germany after a Chinese state-run media outlet threatened violence in calling for a “final solution to the Taiwan question.”. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, a member of German parliament and its foreign affairs committee, compared the terminology to the Nazis’ “final...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy