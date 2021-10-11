Lorraine C. Cole

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLorraine Caddell Cole, also lovingly known by many as “Tootie” and “Ma,” passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home in Pinehurst, with her family by her side. Lorraine was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Moore County, to the late Grady B. Caddell and Annie Mae Richardson Caddell. She was a graduate of Carthage High School Class of 1961. Lorraine was a lifelong member of Manly Presbyterian Church, where she served for over 50 years as organist and pianist. For many years, Lorraine would leave Manly Presbyterian and go directly to Carthage First Baptist Church, where she would play for their services on the same day. She worked for many years as the secretary for Peter V. Tufts and served as the secretary for the Pinehurst Field Trials. Lorraine will be remembered by many for her long career as an accounting assistant for Robert Barrett, CPA. She was a member of the Aberdeen Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, a charter member of the Business Professional Women’s Organization and part of the Kiss Stock Club. Lorraine was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

