MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Today’s Miami Proud spotlight shines brightly on contemporary artist Edouard Duval-Carrié, whose work is both a labor of love and a lesson in history of the Haitian people. Inside his art studio on NE 59 Street in Miami, there are mysterious, colorful, magical images made of every medium filling the space. “[My work is] quite multi-disciplinary, the only thing I haven’t touched is cinema,” Duval-Carrié said. “I’ve always been interested in art. I did not study it which is unfortunate. I am an urban planner and geographer by profession which I never professed. But it permits me to have a...

