CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

MU wrestling has first official practice in year of new and old

By Anthony Kristensen
ccenterdispatch.com
 3 days ago

It was a familiar sight in the Missouri wrestling room. Coach Brian Smith in a yellow long-sleeve MU athletic shirt and gray sweatpants, occasionally giving words of wisdom to those around. The other personnel were familiar too. Brock Mauller, Keegan O’Toole, Rocky Elam and all the rest of last season’s starting grapplers were back to chase another title, scattered across the room and competing against one another.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

MU approves name for new indoor practice facility

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The UM Board of Curators unanimously voted to approved naming Mizzou's new indoor football practice facility the, "Stephens Indoor Facility," on Thursday afternoon. MU said the facility will be named for donors Brad and Rachel Stephens. "Brad and Rachel are such generous, loyal, and passionate supporters of...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Peoria Journal Star

5 things we learned from Bradley basketball's first official practice

PEORIA — Bradley senior forward Ja'Shon Henry and coach Brian Wardle talked about new teammates, leadership, scheduling challenges and many more moving parts as the first official basketball practice of the 2021-22 season wrapped up Monday at Renaissance Coliseum. Henry said he got stronger over the offseason, and he physically...
PEORIA, IL
valleyjournals.com

Brighton wrestling has new coach, new girls team for 2021-22

Brighton High School has boasted a strong wrestling heritage since the Nixon Administration. Fifty years of exceptional coaches and dedicated wrestlers have produced 14 team state championships and 20 top-five state finishes. The program has crowned 75 individual state champions. This year, the program adds a new boys’ head coach and a second team—newly UHSAA (Utah High School Activities Association) sanctioned girls wrestling.
BRIGHTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
wcyb.com

First year head coach Oliver optimistic as ETSU begins practice

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — College basketball season is right around the corner. On Monday morning, the ETSU basketball team opened practice. There's a lot of new faces in the program but none bigger than Desmond Oliver, the former Tennessee assistant who ETSU hired after Jason Shay resigned at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
R Scarlet Knights

Wrestling to Host Open Practice Saturday, Oct. 16

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers wrestling will host an open practice on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the RAC. Admission is free and fans are asked to always wear a mask – unless eating or drinking – during their time within the facility. While parking for the...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ccenterdispatch.com

MU softball lands commitment from Walker

Missouri softball target Madison Walker announced her commitment to the Tigers via Twitter on Tuesday. The Olathe, Kansas, standout plays first and third base.
OLATHE, KS
ccenterdispatch.com

Luck of the Irish too much for Tigers

Last Friday night, Oct. 8, the Clay Center Tigers hosted Chapman in a week three district matchup with both teams needing a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Clay Center with its potent offensive unit took the opening kick-off and started on their own 29. Carter Long opened things up with a four-yard rush followed by Lane Musselman with a six-yard run. Junior quarterback Mark Hoffman busted loose for a 57-yard gain behind the big guys upfront, to give the Tigers first-and-goal. Hoffman scored three plays later on a one-yard quarterback keeper. The PAT missed just left as Clay Center took an early 6-0 lead with 8:33 in the first.
CLAY CENTER, KS
ccenterdispatch.com

Lady Tiger golf qualifies entire team for state tourney

“And our season continues,” Lady Tiger Golf Head Coach Dick Ahlberg said. “It was a nice day for golf, and our ladies got it done. (There are) so many people to thank for helping us organize and run the regional,” he continued. Clay Center Community High School hosted the regional...
CLAY CENTER, KS
ccenterdispatch.com

MU volleyball's Dixon emerges as a leader, go-to player

Young teams need someone to follow, to idolize. For Missouri volleyball, standout six-rotation player Anna Dixon is the glue that holds the team together. The junior outside hitter transferred to Missouri (3-14) from Kansas State in 2020 and hasn’t looked back. She earned All-SEC honors in 2020 and All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors in 2019. She also competed for the USA Volleyball Women’s Junior National Team in 2019. This season, Dixon leads the Tigers in kills and aces. She was nominated as a captain and is learning to balance leadership and consistent performances.
VOLLEYBALL
flyernews.com

Flyers football opens new turf practice surface with first practice Tuesday

Drone shot of the new turf surface at Jerry Von Mohr Practice Field. Photo courtesy of Keegan Gupta, Flyer News. The Dayton Flyers football team held their first practice on the new artificial turf at the Jerry Von Mohr Practice Field on Tuesday. Flyers head coach Rick Chamberlin was anticipating...
ccenterdispatch.com

MU volleyball shows improvement, spark in five-set battle

Hearnes Center erupted with the thunderous booms of Anna Dixon’s season-high 24 kills and the roars of Tiger fans’ chants and cheers Wednesday night. For the first time in almost a month, Missouri volleyball played a competitive match. While Alabama eventually defeated the Tigers in the fifth set, each was close with scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 and 15-13. Alabama had some key blocks and serves down the stretch that sealed the deal.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy