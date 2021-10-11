MU wrestling has first official practice in year of new and old

Last Friday night, Oct. 8, the Clay Center Tigers hosted Chapman in a week three district matchup with both teams needing a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Clay Center with its potent offensive unit took the opening kick-off and started on their own 29. Carter Long opened things up with a four-yard rush followed by Lane Musselman with a six-yard run. Junior quarterback Mark Hoffman busted loose for a 57-yard gain behind the big guys upfront, to give the Tigers first-and-goal. Hoffman scored three plays later on a one-yard quarterback keeper. The PAT missed just left as Clay Center took an early 6-0 lead with 8:33 in the first.

CLAY CENTER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO