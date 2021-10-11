Five Things: UCLA vs. Arizona
UCLA football (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) beat Arizona (0-5, 0-2) by a score of 34-16 on Saturday night in Tucson, picking up a win against a team that is now the owner of the longest active losing streak in the country with 17 straight losses. Despite recording only three passing yards in the first half, the Bruins rushed their way to their second conference win of the season. Here are the five main takeaways from UCLA’s triumph over Arizona in the desert.dailybruin.com
Comments / 0