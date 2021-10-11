Five Things: UCLA vs. Arizona

The Bruins will end their first and only two-game road trip of the season in uncharted waters – literally. A week after its victorious voyage to the desert, UCLA football (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) will play its second consecutive away contest when it heads to Seattle to take on Washington (2-3, 1-1) on Saturday. After six straight games with clear skies to open their campaign, the Bruins will encounter the wet and rainy Pacific Northwest in their first trip to Husky Stadium since 2017.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO