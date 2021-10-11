CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things: UCLA vs. Arizona

By Jon Christon
dailybruin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA football (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) beat Arizona (0-5, 0-2) by a score of 34-16 on Saturday night in Tucson, picking up a win against a team that is now the owner of the longest active losing streak in the country with 17 straight losses. Despite recording only three passing yards in the first half, the Bruins rushed their way to their second conference win of the season. Here are the five main takeaways from UCLA’s triumph over Arizona in the desert.

Bruins secure 2nd conference win, defeat Wildcats 34-16 with rebound victory

TUCSON — In their worst passing game of the year, the Bruins saw their rushing attack come to the rescue. UCLA football (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) picked up a 34-16 win over Arizona (0-5, 0-2) in Tucson, giving the blue and gold its first win at Arizona Stadium since 2015. The Bruins relied on the two-headed rushing attack of junior Zach Charbonnet and redshirt senior Brittain Brown, as the pair of running backs combined for 256 of UCLA’s 329 rushing yards – its highest ground total in over eight years.
UCLA football keeps defense, weather conditions in mind ahead of Washington matchup

The Bruins will end their first and only two-game road trip of the season in uncharted waters – literally. A week after its victorious voyage to the desert, UCLA football (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) will play its second consecutive away contest when it heads to Seattle to take on Washington (2-3, 1-1) on Saturday. After six straight games with clear skies to open their campaign, the Bruins will encounter the wet and rainy Pacific Northwest in their first trip to Husky Stadium since 2017.
