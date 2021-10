The Japanese yen is trading quietly in the Wednesday session as the currency continues to have a quiet week. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 114.27, down 0.28% on the day. The US dollar has been in retreat mode against many of the majors in the month of October, but a notable exception has been the Japanese yen, which continues to get pummelled by the greenback. Last week, USD/JPY climbed 1.78%, its best weekly performance since March 2020. Earlier on Wednesday, USD/JPY climbed to 114.69, its highest level since March 2017.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO