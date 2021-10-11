Showrunner Sara Goodman On Bringing “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Back From the Dead

Roku is bringing more Qubi horror shows to the platform after the app closed up shop. The streaming platform is making the most of those Quibi Originals that continue to sit out there in the ether. This week they announced plans to have "Freak Out Fridays" every week in October. Titles like 50 States of Fright, When The Streetlights Go On and The Expecting are all headed to Roku this month. Sam Raimi is the executive producer of 50 States and his horror anthology series will be sure to provide some scares. On October 8th, When The Streetlights Go On covers the story of a suburban double homicide in 1995. American Psycho alum Mary Harron's The Expecting chronicles a sci-fi tale of a darkly ominous pregnancy. You can catch all of these and more on The Roku Channel, accessible on all sorts of devices.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO