Showrunner Sara Goodman On Bringing “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Back From the Dead

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf horror movies have taught us anything it’s that just because something is buried does not mean that it is dead. While this idea can be expanded and applied to dark secrets, repressed trauma, literal bodies, and more, it can also pertain to the familiar franchises of yesteryear. However, it’s important not to forget that things brought back from the dead don’t always return the same.

ComicBook

Roku Bringing More Quibi Horror Shows Back From the Dead

Roku is bringing more Qubi horror shows to the platform after the app closed up shop. The streaming platform is making the most of those Quibi Originals that continue to sit out there in the ether. This week they announced plans to have "Freak Out Fridays" every week in October. Titles like 50 States of Fright, When The Streetlights Go On and The Expecting are all headed to Roku this month. Sam Raimi is the executive producer of 50 States and his horror anthology series will be sure to provide some scares. On October 8th, When The Streetlights Go On covers the story of a suburban double homicide in 1995. American Psycho alum Mary Harron's The Expecting chronicles a sci-fi tale of a darkly ominous pregnancy. You can catch all of these and more on The Roku Channel, accessible on all sorts of devices.
Polygon

Even the cast of Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer didn’t know the killer’s identity

Every character on Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer could potentially be a killer. At the 2021 New York Comic Con on Friday, the cast and creator of the upcoming horror redux series gathered for a virtual panel to debut some new footage, introduce their characters, and insist that they too had theories about whodunnit. There were even some surprises from the original 1997 cast … a passing of the hook, if you will.
US Magazine

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Original Cast Crashes Panel for New Show at New York Comic Con

Passing the torch! Ahead of the premiere of Amazon Prime’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series, the cast of the original movie gave their blessing to the new cast. During a panel discussion at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 8, the actors were told that some superfans would be dropping by via video chat to ask them a few questions about the new show. The fans, however, turned out to be Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Jennifer Love Hewitt, all of whom starred in the original 1997 film.
Deadline

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’: Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar & More Original Stars Drop By Amazon Series’ Panel – New York Comic Con

The cast of Amazon’s upcoming horror series I Know What you Did Last Summer got a pleasant surprise during the series’ New York Comic Con panel Friday as the stars of the original 1997 film dropped by for some quick “fan questions.”. While appearances by Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle...
thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Ashley Moore & Madison Iseman Promote ''I Know What You Did''

Yesterday(October 5th) Ashley Moore and Madison Iseman promoted their new Amazon series ''I Know What You Did'' and their stylist Katie Bofshever posted their looks on instagram. Ashley Moore looked great wearing a NANUSHKA FALL 2021 ensemble the ''Hanny'' cutout mesh turtleneck and coordinating rust-orange trousers. This is a really...
ComicBook

I Know What You Did Last Summer Stars Talk Reviving the Concept for a New Generation

The concept of a group of teens being stalked by a person they believe they accidentally killed was first chronicled in the 1973 novel I Know What You Did Last Summer, which served as the inspiration for the 1997 film of the same name. Years later, the concept is once again being revived and reimagined for a TV series on Amazon Prime Video, which understandably needs to make some updates not only to the original novel but even to the 1997 movie for it to feel fresh and contemporary for modern audiences. I Know What You Did Last Summer debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.
KHON2

Amazon Studios Gets Ready to Premiere ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ series

Honolulu (KHON2) – The hit 1997 thriller movie, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” is making it’s return as Amazon Prime’s newest series. Not straying away from the 1997 film, Amazon Prime Video’s 2021 version of the film, follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously stalked by a killer, a year after a fatal car accident. A plot that show runner and producer Sara Goodman hopes fans of the original movie and new series will appreciate.
The Independent

I Know What You Did Last Summer review: You’ll miss Sarah Michelle Gellar more than usual

One of the secrets of the post-Scream slasher movie boom in the Nineties was that the casts did most of the work. I Know What You Did Last Summer, released in 1997, is a perfectly serviceable teen thriller elevated by its star power: Sarah Michelle Gellar as the doomed best friend who refuses to go down without a fight, Ryan Phillippe as an oft-topless brute, Jennifer Love Hewitt as a gutsy, grungy sad sack. Take the charismatic actors away and the film is fine if workmanlike. It’s a lesson its TV reboot fails to take heed of.The new I...
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
rue-morgue.com

Andrea Perron Conjures The Facts of Her Family’s Haunted Past In “Bathsheba: Search for Evil”

By 1970, Carolyn Perron had had her fill of life in the suburbs. Longing for a simpler life in the country for herself, her husband Roger, and their five girls, she found what she hoped would be the perfect place to raise her young family in June of 1970. In the words of their eldest daughter Andrea, Roger and Carolyn Perron “moved mountains” to purchase the property known as the old Arnold Estate. Located on 200 acres of land in Harrisville, Rhode Island, the secluded, Colonial-era farmhouse seemed the answer to Carolyn Perron’s prayers. At last, the Perrons moved into the old Arnold Estate in early 1971. The only hint of the hellish events to come came in a cryptic admonition from the previous owner warning Roger Perron to “leave the lights on at night.”
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS

