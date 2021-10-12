What if? Season Finale, No Time To Die Review and much more!

This article contains spoilers for No Time to Die. James Bond is dead. (I did warn you about spoilers.) No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last movie as James Bond, ends as if it’s the last Bond movie ever. With missiles bearing down on a facility housing a virus that could mean the end of humanity, Craig’s Bond stays behind to ensure the weapons hit their target, and when the building gets blown up, he does too. There’s no more noble death for a hero than sacrificing themselves to save others, and while “noble” hasn’t traditionally been James Bond’s style, Craig’s exit from the franchise was a widely reported given, so why not make it a memorable one? But the way Craig faces death isn’t just with a sense of the inevitable, or even a sense of purpose. It’s almost willful. In the movie’s first action sequence, Bond jumps off a bridge rather than be run down by a moving car, grabbing an implausibly loose cable that pops from its restraints just enough to swing him to safety. By the end, he’s not even trying to escape.

