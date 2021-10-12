CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What if? Season Finale, No Time To Die Review and much more!

KDWN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicaela Fig, Rich Ortiz, and Tarik Lewis along with Mr Altogamezz, Drew Tallman talk What it? Season finale, give a review of No Time TO...

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stanford Daily

‘All American’ review: Much more than your average teen drama

This article contains spoilers for “All American” seasons one through three. At first glance, “All American” seems like your typical teen drama. The popular Netflix teen drama highlights that things are not always as they seem as “All American” incorporates relevant social issues that deserve attention into its entertaining plot.
TV SERIES
kvi.com

PODCAST: NO TIME TO DIE - Review Discussion and Spoilers

***THIS PODCAST CONTAINS FULL SPOILERS FOR NO TIME TO DIE***. We've waited so long for this movie, the theme song won a Grammy award - a year before the film was actually released! Is No Time to Die a satisfying sendoff for Daniel Craig, or is it a letdown? Ari Hoffman and Big Mike discuss the latest James Bond movie.
MOVIES
thereader.com

No Time to Die Review: Uh Oh, Double 0…

No Time to Die is a horrid, endless chore using illusion technology to look like a movie. Its villain ─ clothed in only the finest suits from the Steven Segal collection ─ is so comically unwatchable he’s all but completely edited out of the film. His name is Lyutsifer Safin. It’s pronounced “Lucifer,” and his last name is practically “Satan.” Get it? Because he’s evil. The only reason this isn’t the most embarrassing thing Rami Malek has ever done is because he won an Oscar for a Bryan Singer movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
The Ringer

‘No Time to Die,’ and What’s Next for the Bond Series

Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the history of James Bond movies and how millennials feel about them (1:32). They follow by breaking down the latest edition, No Time to Die, and what’s next for the franchise (15:41). For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the...
MOVIES
dbknews.com

Review: ‘No Time to Die’ is a grand finale, but lacks some needed backstory

The name produces an immediate reaction for anyone: a suave, skilled agent and womanizer who always finds a way to win. But in 2006, MGM brought on a new Bond — blonde, blue eyes, with a dark past, but with the same license to kill. Played by Daniel Craig, the new Bond revived the series, producing some of the best movies ever. But all good things come to an end, bringing us to No Time to Die, Craig’s final Bond performance.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Releases Action-Filled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser Scene

Netflix has a released a two-and-a-half minute action-filled teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. “The Lost Session” is a sequence featuring Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) that was shot specifically to promote the show and not featured in the regular series. Watch the teaser directed by Greg Jardin below. Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first first ordered the project direct to series with 10 episodes back in 2018. A live-action feature film version starring Keanu Reeves was also previously in development at Fox. André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation. The official trailer is coming next week.
TV & VIDEOS
Vicksburg Post

Smart Movie Review: ‘No Time to Die’

Released October 8th, No Time to Die (NTTD) is now playing at the B&B Theater inside the Vicksburg Mall. Being only PG-13, the movie is accessible for all appropriate ages, and it keeps you entertained despite the long-running time. Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in Fukunaga’s wonderful movie that...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Nintendo Switch#Checkpoint Xp#Twitch Channel
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Insecure’ Final Season, ‘All American,’ ‘Locke & Key’

A pair of HBO staples begin their seasons this week — and in the case of Insecure, its last season. The next seven days will also bring the opening of baseball’s World Series, the return of a CW favorite and the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Insecure will close out its run on HBO with a 10-episode fifth season...
TV SERIES
KDWN

MCU Delays, DC Fandome, DUNE, ADAM WARLOCK, Squid GAMES And More!

Today on the Show! Marvel Movies getting pushed back! DC Fandome reactions! DUNE Review HATE! 2nd Hawkeye Trailer! ADAM WARLOCK Casting! VENOM 2 HATE! Squid Games! and more? of course more!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

The final season of ‘Ozark’ finally has a premiere date — plus, watch a teaser of Part 1 of Season 4

The final season of the final season of “Ozark” finally has a premiere date: Part 1 of Season 4 will drop on Friday, Jan. 21, Netflix announced Tuesday. The streamer also released a new teaser Tuesday that doesn’t reveal too much: a bunch of bright (read: not bathed in blue) establishing shots accompanied by various voiceovers of old quotes from the show. “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices,” Jason Bateman‘s Marty says. “Sometimes if you don’t move forward, you die,” Laura Linney‘s Wendy warns. If you want some real footage from Season 4, watch the first look below...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Instagram
TVLine

Squidbillies Sets Final Season Premiere Date on Adult Swim; Auditions for New Voice of Early 'Underway' After Firing

The Cuyler family is getting some new ink in its final season. Adult Swim’s Squidbillies has set a premiere date for its farewell outing, which will kick off with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Nov. 7 at midnight. Two episodes will then air every Sunday, leading up to the series finale. “Squidbillies, the show you love to overlook, is back for a 13th and final season,” reads Adult Swim’s official release. “Join Early, Rusty, and Granny Cuyler for 10 brand new episodes of jackwoods backassery. Sorry – backwoods jackassery.” If you’ve been dutifully keeping up with all things Squidbillies, however, you’ll recall that Stuart...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Rockets to No. 1, ‘Ted Lasso’ Joins Streaming Charts

Netflix’s Squid Game made a big jump up the streaming charts for Sept. 20-26, claiming the No. 1 overall spot with a huge week-to-week increase. Nielsen’s weekly chart also features an Apple TV+ series for the first time — Ted Lasso — as the iPhone maker’s streaming platform joins Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video in being measured for the rankings. The Simpsons on Disney+ also broke Netflix’s yearlong monopoly on the acquired series top 10. Squid Game drew 1.91 billion minutes of viewing time for the week, a more than ninefold increase over the previous week (the show premiered Sept....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hulu’s Acquisition of ‘Champaign ILL’ Is Latest Example of Streamers Giving New Life to Little-Seen Series

“Champaign ILL” featured rising stars Sam Richardson (“Veep”) and Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) and garnered plenty of critical acclaim when it debuted. The series came from the minds behind popular comedies “Happy Endings” and “Black Monday.” Yet you probably never heard of it. Originally produced for YouTube Premium, the entire 10-episode season was released in 2018. But the series, about a hip-hop star’s entourage that’s forced to readjust to life without perks when the star unexpectedly dies, didn’t manage to find audiences, particularly as YouTube started exiting the scripted business. Now, “Champaign ILL” is getting a second lease on life — via...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

New on Netflix in October 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

October is yet another busy month for Netflix.Alongside high-profile films (Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Guilty) and returning TV shows (You starring Penn Badgley), the streaming service will also be adding a large number of classic films (Halloween) alongside recent series (Adult Material).Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October 2021 (find the full list of what’s being removed here).ORIGINALMovies1 OctoberDiana: The MusicalForever RichSwallowThe Guilty3 OctoberUpcoming Summer6 OctoberThere’s Someone Inside Your House8 OctoberGrudgeMy Brother, My Sister13 OctoberFever DreamOperation Hyacinth14 OctoberA World Without15 OctoberThe Forgotten BattleThe Four of UsThe Trip19 OctoberIn for a Murder20...
TV SHOWS
Slate

No Time to Die and Avengers: Endgame Are Pretty Much the Same Movie

This article contains spoilers for No Time to Die. James Bond is dead. (I did warn you about spoilers.) No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last movie as James Bond, ends as if it’s the last Bond movie ever. With missiles bearing down on a facility housing a virus that could mean the end of humanity, Craig’s Bond stays behind to ensure the weapons hit their target, and when the building gets blown up, he does too. There’s no more noble death for a hero than sacrificing themselves to save others, and while “noble” hasn’t traditionally been James Bond’s style, Craig’s exit from the franchise was a widely reported given, so why not make it a memorable one? But the way Craig faces death isn’t just with a sense of the inevitable, or even a sense of purpose. It’s almost willful. In the movie’s first action sequence, Bond jumps off a bridge rather than be run down by a moving car, grabbing an implausibly loose cable that pops from its restraints just enough to swing him to safety. By the end, he’s not even trying to escape.
MOVIES
Vulture

No Time to Die Should Have More Time for Q’s Home Life

A lot of the thrill of James Bond movies comes from getting to ogle the clothes and weaponry and gadgets that exist in another tier of luxury. I’m talking, specifically, about the sweaters that Ben Whishaw wears as Bond’s tech consultant Q. The tea set that Ben Whishaw has in his weapons drawer as Q. And, of course, the gorgeous-looking bamboo steamer that Ben Whishaw as Q uses to steam some zucchini* before James Bond arrives at his home and rudely interrupts him to talk about the movie’s plot.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy