James Franklin to Trojans? Paul Finebaum explains why he would hire Franklin at USC
USC remains a high-profile coaching gig, and the Trojans currently have a vacancy after firing Clay Helton early in the season. On the Dan Patrick Show, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was asked who should be the coach that USC should go for. Finebaum said that USC should go after Penn State head coach James Franklin. Finebaum went on to elaborate on why Frankin would be a good hire for USC.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0