James Franklin to Trojans? Paul Finebaum explains why he would hire Franklin at USC

Paul Finebaum never seems to hold back when it comes to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. The latest comments came after Clemson lost to N.C. State on Saturday. “Dabo Swinney, for all of his charm, is a pretty lousy loser,” Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast. “Nobody wants to hear his wine, nobody really wants to hear him say whatever he says. He’s a good winner — well, he’s not even a good winner. But he’s a terrible loser.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO