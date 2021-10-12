Here Is An Easy Way for You to Help a Domestic Violence Survivor in Southern Indiana

At some point over the next few days, open up your medicine cabinet and take a look around. Chances are there's a bottle or two of prescription medication that is well past its expiration date hiding behind the toothpaste, deodorant, makeup, and whatever else is in there. It could be an antibiotic you were prescribed when you were sick but never finished taking because you felt better before all the pills were gone, or it could be something much stronger like a muscle relaxer or pain pill you were given due to an injury or surgical procedure. Whatever they are, you likely don't need them anymore or you would have remembered they were there in the first place. But, maybe you don't know how to properly dispose of them. Do you just throw them in the trash? No, because what if an animal or someone else in your house got into them? That could end badly. Do you flush them down the toilet? That's not a good idea either. You don't want them dissolving into the water system. Instead, let the Indiana State Police handle getting rid of them for you.

