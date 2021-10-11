Learning how MTU and MSS work is key to using DDoS Protection as a Service

And just like that its October and another Cybersecurity Awareness Month is upon us. Since last year at this time things have changed immensely and it’s clear that protecting your company’s most critical data is becoming more complex by the day. Gartner predicts that 81% of enterprises will adopt a multi-cloud environment to increase business resiliency. At the same time, hybrid work is now the norm and while this is good news for employees who have grown accustomed to working on their own terms, this puts a bigger strain on IT and security teams especially with the intensifying threat landscape. Bad actors are becoming more sophisticated and it’s becoming harder for employees to discern valid communications from credential stealing attacks. And, with no network perimeter, enterprise IT teams need to take steps to secure this new reality.

COMPUTERS ・ 17 HOURS AGO