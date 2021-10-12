CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday morning weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumidity will surge back into SE Texas on Tuesday and...

www.fox26houston.com

fox5atlanta.com

Thursday morning weather forecast

Isolated showers and thunder-showers will come and go throughout the day and tonight, but rainfall amounts will be light. Skies will otherwise be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above-Average Temperatures This Winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fillmore

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fillmore: Thursday, October 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 24:
FILLMORE, CA
fox26houston.com

Foggy mornings and normal temps

Dense fog around Houston on Thursday morning. Be safe on the roads. Another round of fog expected for Friday morning. Not much rain in the forecast for several days. Temperatures continue to reach above seasonal norms in the afternoon. A weak front next week could break this pattern with rain and cooler temperatures.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Boston

National Weather Service Forecasts Milder Than Average Winter For New England

BOSTON (CBS) — There aren’t many headlines that get more clicks around New England than “winter forecast.” I get it. Winter is, by far, the most interruptive and life-altering season in our area. And, we all have our different interests and perspectives. For skiers, it is all about the snow up north. For plow operators, a cold and snowy season can bring life-changing cash. But for many of us, the forecast of a mild winter can ease the stress of the changing seasons just a bit. Before I get into the National Weather Service’s (NOAA) winter forecast for 2021-2022, I have just a...
BOSTON, MA
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Sher Jan Ahmadzai, Director of UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies, speaks prior to the Afghanistan: What Comes Next panel, October 20, 2021. Afghan-Americans and leaders at UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies faced the question of what's next. National Guard certification jumps. Updated: 12 hours ago. A C130 flying at just...
