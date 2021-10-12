Clayton finishing up historic district work, adds speakers, cameras

DENVER (CBS4) – An affordable housing project for people experiencing homelessness in Denver is underway. Ground broke for the new development near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue on Tuesday. The $17 million project, named Rhonda’s Place, will offer 49 income-restricted unites. People earning up to 30% of the area median income are eligible, up to $22,050 for a single-person household. Support services, including disability and mental health needs, will also be available to help tenants avoid homelessness. Features will include community space, shared laundry facilities, and meeting rooms as well as an enclosed outdoor space with a dog run and garden. There are 13 bus stops nearby. The project is expected to be finished by December of 2022.

