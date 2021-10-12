CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton finishing up historic district work, adds speakers, cameras

By ALEX GAULT agault@wdt.net
nny360.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAYTON — The village will soon be installing a new camera and speaker system around its downtown corridor, a new aspect of the revitalization of the Clayton historic district. At the Sept. 27 meeting of the village Board of Trustees, officials authorized the $110,000 project, which will see 25...

