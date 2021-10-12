Clayton finishing up historic district work, adds speakers, cameras

The Historic Overlay District is an overlay district established to encourage the restoration, preservation, rehabilitation and conservation of neighborhoods, districts, buildings, sites and objects of historical and/or architectural significance and to prevent the decline, decay and/or demolition of such neighborhoods, districts, buildings, sites and objects. In order to enhance the attractiveness and character of the Village for its residents and visitors and to support and enhance the Village’s business, commerce, and industry, it is the intent of this district to create a process to review designs for buildings and property improvements in Village neighborhoods having landmarks or representing elements of the Village’s economic, social, cultural, and political past.
Comments / 0