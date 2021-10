On Oct. 18, Yale New Haven Health’s human resources department sent notices of termination to 94 employees who refused to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In late July, YNHH instated a vaccine mandate for all of its employees, requiring them to receive two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Oct. 1. Employees could apply for religious or medical exemptions during that time. Throughout the first three weeks of October, employees without proof of vaccination or approved exemptions received verbal and written warnings. On the evening of Oct. 18, the 94 non-compliant employees received formal letters of termination.

