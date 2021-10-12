CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures, humidity trending up this week

By Jeremy Nelson
WJCL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dry and comfortable start to the week will gradually give way to warmer temperatures and more humidity. By Thursday and Friday it will feel a bit more like summer than fall across the area. Temperatures will jump to the upper 80s on Friday, add in a little humidity,...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above-Average Temperatures This Winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WJCL

Isolated showers possible for Friday

Thursday will be another warm Fall day with partly cloudy skies for today. Skies will stay dry through the evening, but we start to see changes by Friday. There will be a cold front moving through Friday brining a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two. Ahead of the cold front will be humid conditions with highs near 83°.
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

NOAA releases winter weather predictions: Here’s what to expect

(NEXSTAR) – Climate experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have put together what they believe is the most likely weather pattern we’ll see when it comes to temperatures, rain, snow and La Niña this winter. The agency released its winter outlook for the 2021-22 season, as La Niña...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Experts Predicting Above Average Snowfall, Overall Above Average Temperatures This Winter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Winter is just two months away, and the experts are sharing their forecasts on what we can expect. When you think winter, many think of the salt, snow and the mess. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spoke to climate researcher Andrew Kruczkiewicz, who says we may be looking at a winter similar to last year. “Yes, we could expect a slight chance of above average snowfall and overall, temperatures are likely to be slightly above average,” he said. “Can we tell what month will be worse?” Hsu asked. “One of the elements where we cannot be confident enough to make statements are, like,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
duboiscountyherald.com

Muskie Fishing Heats up as Temperatures Cool

Musky are the apex predator of freshwater fishing. These toothy creatures, which reach lengths of 60 inches and can top out scales of more than 60 pounds, are not easy to catch, but tangle with one and you’ll know it was worth the effort. While more prevalent in the northern Midwest states like Wisconsin and Minnesota, musky are caught in lakes and rivers in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Fall is one of the best times to catch them as they prepare for winter.
HOBBIES
KATC News

Warm end to the week

The pattern will remain warm over the next several days. Mild conditions tonight with overnight lows dropping into the middle and upper 60s. Some patchy to dense fog will be possible by Friday morning, especially for areas along and south of the I-10 corridor.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Cold front arrives Friday, a look at rain chances

A cold front will sweep across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry on Friday. The front may spark a passing shower during the afternoon or early evening. Most locations will miss out on any rain. The front will bring slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend and another drop in the humidity....
ENVIRONMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mix of sunshine and clouds expected for Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mix of sunshine and clouds is expected for Friday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Daytime highs will reach 89 in Orlando. Looking to next week, another front will move in toward the end of the week. Temperatures could drop into the 70s before Halloween.
ORLANDO, FL

