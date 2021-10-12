CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Custom Police Squad Golf Cart Given To Waseca Officer Arik Matson

By WCCO-TV Staff
 10 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota officer has a new ride, thanks to a few generous community members.

A man serving a 35-year prison sentence shot Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson a year-and-a-half ago. He’s been recovering ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWALm_0cOM3DF000

(credit: Shelly Bartlett)

Matson was presented Monday with a golf cart decked out to look like his police squad car.

Shelly Bartlett organized the whole thing. She says the seats were donated and the customization was done for free.

3 People Shot In Separate Minneapolis Shootings Thursday Night

Good Samaritan Hit By His Own Car Gets His Vehicle Back

‘No Brainer’: Football League Opts To Move Games Out Of Minneapolis After Shooting Left Spectator In Critical Condition

During Resentencing Of Mohamed Noor, Judge Asks: What Changes Have Been Made To Minneapolis Police?

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Child Shot In Minneapolis, Coming Home From Hospital Soon

A Ride-Along With Minneapolis Police Shows How Staffing Shortages Have Officers Stretched Thin

U Of M Campus Alert Warns Of Man Attempting To Record People In Dormitory Shower

Trooper, Motorist Injured After Truck Crashes Into Burnsville Building

‘My Heart Just Sunk’: Youth Club Reeling After Another Child Shot In Minneapolis

After WCCO’s Eye-Opening Ride Along With Minneapolis Sergeant, Both Sides Of Policing Debate Give Very Different Takes

‘It’s Unimaginable’: Families Of Quadruple Homicide Victims Eulogize Loved Ones

Semi Driver Dean Johnson Killed In I-94 Crash In St. Michael, State Patrol Says

Isanti Co. Sheriff Offers Reward For Info In Garage Arson

COVID In Minnesota: More Free Rapid Test Sites Opening In Brooklyn Park, Duluth

Minneapolis Ballot Guide: Where Mpls. City Council Members Stand On Public Safety

Mohamed Noor Resentenced To 57 Months For Manslaughter In Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s Shooting Death

Teen, 15, Shot Near Minneapolis Park While Sibling Played In Youth Football Game

WATCH: Washington County Deputy Catches Deer Fight On Dashcam

Belle Plaine Woman Dies After Carver Co. Motorcycle Crash

Jerome Horton, 25, Federally Charged With Buying Firearm Used In St. Paul Bar Shootings

