Custom Police Squad Golf Cart Given To Waseca Officer Arik Matson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota officer has a new ride, thanks to a few generous community members.
A man serving a 35-year prison sentence shot Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson a year-and-a-half ago. He’s been recovering ever since.
Matson was presented Monday with a golf cart decked out to look like his police squad car.
Shelly Bartlett organized the whole thing. She says the seats were donated and the customization was done for free.
