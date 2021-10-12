CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS’ Says Goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs & Mark Harmon After 19 Seasons

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 10 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 “Great Wide...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Why NCIS Fans Probably Haven't Seen The Last Of Mark Harmon's Gibbs Yet

Spoilers below for the latest episode of NCIS, so be warned!. With the fourth episode of its 19th season on CBS, NCIS finally delivered an answer to the big question that's been on fans' minds since Mark Harmon's imminent exit was first revealed: when and how will Leroy Gibbs say goodbye? The big reveal in "Great Wide Open" was perhaps an unexpected one in its specifics, with Gibbs officially retiring after the mission in Alaska, where he apparently intends to stick it out for a while as a way of embracing peace and serenity. (Assuming he's not on another super-secret case that's going behind everyone's backs, of course.) In true Gibbs-esque fashion, it wasn't an overly maudlin or emotional affair, and kinda sorta ended on a good note, if such an exit can do so.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ After More Than 18 Seasons; Showrunner Steve Binder Pays Tribute

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the October 11 episode of NCIS. On Monday night, NCIS star Mark Harmon ended his run as a series regular on CBS’ long-running procedural drama, with his character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, opting out of a future in law enforcement. Episode 1904, “Great Wide Open,” saw Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) out in Alaska, solving a case involving a contract killer hired by a local company. In the aftermath, Gibbs informed his partner and NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) that he’d be staying out on The Last Frontier indefinitely. “I’m not going back,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Harmon
Variety

Mark Harmon Steps Away From ‘NCIS’ Role After 18 Years

After 18 years of leading “NCIS,” Mark Harmon has stepped away from his high-profile camera role on the popular CBS criminal drama. Monday’s episode of “NCIS,” the fourth episode of Season 19, concluded with his character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who was nearly killed in a boat explosion in the Season 18 finale, deciding not to return to his job in NCIS. “I’m not going back, Tim,” said Gibbs to Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray). Gibbs instead chose to remain in Alaska, where he and McGee tracked down a hitman hired by a local company. Executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Mark Harmon exits 'NCIS' after 18 years on the show, will remain a producer

Mark Harmon officially ended his run as a series regular on CBS’ long-running procedural drama "NCIS" Monday. The latest episode acted as a goodbye for Harmon’s character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who has been with the series for the past 18 years after first being introduced on the show "JAG" in 2003.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Mark Harmon’s ‘NCIS’ Exit: A Farewell to Gibbs

Gibbs has left the bullpen. The tight-lipped, steely-eyed NCIS boss man, played by Mark Harmon since 2003, retired in the October 11 episode and was last seen happily fly-fishing in Alaska. Although indefinitely suspended, he’d just gone very rogue in helping take down a mining company CEO. But instead of catching a seaplane to D.C., he dropped this bombshell: “I’m not going back home.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Jethro
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 ratings: Did they fall without Mark Harmon around?

If you are CBS, we know that there was a major concern in regards to NCIS season 19 this week: That the ratings would plummet without Mark Harmon in the cast. In the end, we absolutely get that. We’re talking here about the longtime series star and unquestionable face of the franchise. People know this show all over the world because of Gibbs and it’s inevitable that some will always prefer it with him as a part of the ensemble.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS, Gibbs role — at least for now?

Why is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS? Tonight’s episode feels at least like a temporary exit for the character of Jethro Gibbs. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds but for now, it does appear like we have to prepare for the series to pivot in a totally new direction.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Will Mark Harmon Return To NCIS?

NCIS Spoilers – Showrunner Opens Up About Harmon’s Exit. Binder was quoted in the show’s official Instagram account as saying, “As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Fans Can't Get Over Gibbs' Absence in First Episode Since Mark Harmon's Exit

The post-Gibbs era of NCIS began Monday night, and fans were still heartbroken about Mark Harmon's exit. The episode, "Face the Strange," saw Gary Cole's new character, Alden Parker, try to take over the team while the other members were grappling with continuing their work without Leroy Gibbs around. Fans were critical of the show within the first few minutes of the episode.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Working On NCIS And Mark Harmon's Exit As Gibbs

After wondering for several months how Leroy Jethro Gibbs would say his official goodbye as the Special Agent in Charge of our favorite team of NCIS investigators, this week’s episode of the long-running series finally revealed the answer. And, while it seems likely that viewers will see the character again (possibly even before Season 19 ends), the days after Mark Harmon’s last episode as NCIS lead have still been filled with lots of emotional responses from fans and those who’ve worked with him. Now, Jamie Lee Curtis, who had a guest spot on the show, has opened up about working on the show and Harmon’s exit as Gibbs.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Decided On The Character Who Would Replace Mark Harmon's Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for the October 18 episode of NCIS Season 19 on CBS, called “Face the Strange.”. NCIS delivered one of the biggest changes in its nearly two decades on television in Season 19 when Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska rather than return to the job with McGee, and Mark Harmon is out for the time being (although he remained top-billed in the opening credits for “Face the Strange”). This episode saw the agents trying to deal with Gibbs’ departure as much as fans, and a big question was raised: why was Vance trying to get Parker to join NCIS and take Gibbs’ old job as team leader, when McGee was right there?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Did Miranda Rae Mayo leave Chicago Fire?

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has been notably absent for most of Chicago Fire season 10. The character has popped up here and there, but for the most part, she’s been reduced to more of a background presence. This change has not gone unnoticed by fans. Some have questioned whether...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy