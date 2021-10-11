Downtown Vision, Inc – Senior Director of Events & Placemaking
The Senior Director of Events & Placemaking plays a central leadership role in conceptualizing, designing, implementing, and managing experiences in Downtown Jacksonville. This position oversees DVI’s existing, planned, and future portfolio of events, to showcase and drive foot traffic to Downtown’s diverse attractions, amenities, and offerings; to serve as economic drivers for Downtown businesses; to create comfortable settings for people to explore Downtown, and to raise funds for special initiatives. This position also oversees DVI’s existing, planned, and future creative placemaking projects (DTJax.com/LABS) to create walkable connectivity, to activate the streetscape, to enhance public spaces, and engage the community throughout Downtown.nonprofitctr.org
