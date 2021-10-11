Downtown Vision, Inc – Senior Director of Events & Placemaking

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is expanding access to public libraries by allowing students and teachers from any school within the city to get a library card. Under the previous policy, library cards for non-residents were limited only to students and teachers at public and charter primary and secondary schools in Dallas. With the vote Wednesday by the Dallas City Council, non-resident card access was expanded to all educational institutions, including private schools, colleges and universities. “It’s all about being able to freely access services and knowledge,” Director of Libraries Jo Giudice said. “This change is in line with our other recent efforts to remove barriers to resources, like eliminating late fines and loaning Wi-Fi hotspots.” Dallas Public Library serves nearly 8 million visitors every day through the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library and 29 branch locations. A library card is free for any Dallas resident, student or teacher.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO