Indians clip Panthers, 14-7

By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWauseon took a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter, and that was enough as they would hold on for a 14-7 victory at Delta in a game played on a muddy field Friday night. The game was delayed 45 minutes due to the lightning and storms. “(These) field conditions...

www.fcnews.org

