Indians clip Panthers, 14-7

ROYAL CENTER — It was rainy and muddy on Friday night. In other words it was perfect weather for the Pit. And as the regular season winded down the Pioneer Panthers are once again playing their best football at the right time. The Panthers won their seventh game in a row with a 22-14 victory over North Judson. The Panthers (7-2, 6-1 HNAC) also played spoiler as they kept the Bluejays (6-3, 5-1) from an unbeaten season in conference play. “It was a pretty big win against obviously a great conference team,” Pioneer senior Brock Robinson said. “I think it was a good test going in a week before sectionals to come out with a win like that. “I think the conference is motivation but I think it’s mostly preparation the playoffs.” Robinson was once again a workhorse for the Panthers. He carried the ball 28 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two 2-point conversion runs. The Panthers led 16-8 at halftime. Robinson’s 2-yard TD run capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive to open the game. Beau Mersch had a 65-yard TD run near the end of the first quarter. But the Bluejays answered back when Aldric Harper threw a strike to Cheyenne Allen for a 19-yard TD pass on fourth-and-9 to make it a one-score game at halftime. The Jays opened the second half with a long drive, capped by a 1-yard TD run by Quinton Frasure. But the 2-point pass was batted away and Pioneer held onto a 16-14 lead. The Panthers embarked on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Robinson had a beautiful 32-yard TD run called back by a penalty. But a few plays later he scored from 4 yards out to make it 22-14 with 6:25 left. Earlier in the drive quarterback Caleb Sweet converted a fourth-and-3 with a 6-yard run. Oscar Solano came up with a big stop on fourth-and-2 at the Pioneer 38-yard line to stop the Jays’ next drive. The Jays got the ball back one more time with 59 seconds left. They got to the Pioneer 44-yard line before they were stopped on downs as the Panthers held on for the win. Pioneer coach Adam Berry said keeping the Bluejays from winning a share of the HNAC title was not the motivation of the game. It was simply beating North Judson which the Panthers did for a 15th straight time since a loss in 2008. “We love playing North Judson in Week 9. It’s always a battle,” Berry said. “Even some of those years when we may have won by a couple of scores, it was always a lot closer than what the scoreboard showed. We talked to the players about it always shows where we stand going into tournament time. It wasn’t perfect out there but we persevered and did what we had to do to get the job done, make plays when we had to, huge defensive stops when we had to and overall our best team win.” Mersch finished with 70 yards on four carries. Cayden Hill had 63 yards on 12 attempts. Sweet had 38 yards on nine attempts. Frasure had 74 yards on 22 carries for the Jays. Allen had 54 yards on five attempts. Harper was 3 of 11 passing for 59 yards. Pioneer will likely have to settle for a second place finish in the HNAC. But the Panthers have won seven games in a row since their 0-2 start, which included a loss to Winamac when they were short several starters in Week 2. “I would love another shot at Winamac, especially because I didn’t play,” Robinson said. “I think it’d be a great game. I think we’ve definitely developed a lot since the beginning of the season.” The Panthers won’t get another shot at Class A No. 4 Winamac due to being in Class 2A again this year. They open sectional play with a home game against Wabash (2-6) on Friday. “We have some tough sectional opponents but I think we’re at our best right now and we’ll probably make a pretty far run in 2A,” Robinson said.

ROYAL CENTER, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO