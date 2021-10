When COVID hit 18 months ago, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President and CEO Manny Lopes braced for its impact with his staff of more than 1,400 people. “We gave them the freedom to think creatively because we knew this was going to be the pandemic of our lifetime,” said Lopes, who last week was named a Henry L. Shattuck City Champion by the Boston Municipal Research Bureau for his efforts to make the city a better place — one of 11 people recognized for the prestigious annual local award.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO