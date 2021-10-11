CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard Road Closure – Hesperia Road

Victorville, California
Victorville, California
 4 days ago

Media Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 1, 20211

Hard Road Closure – Hesperia Road

WHAT: Hard Road Closure

WHEN: 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 through 2 a.m. on Oct. 14

WHERE: Hesperia Road between Seneca Road and Hughes Road in Victorville, Calif.

DESCRIPTION: Be advised that due to utility repairs, Hesperia Road will be closed in both directions between Seneca Road and Hughes Road from 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 through 2 a.m. on Oct. 14.

Residents will be granted access to their homes during this time.

Alternate routes must be used. Detours will be in place. Motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling near this work zone. Delays can be expected.

Questions can be directed to (760) 955-5158.

# # #

