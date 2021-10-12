CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement from Jon Gruden

 10 days ago

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone." – Jon Gruden. All-TigerNet [10873]....

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
Cheddar News

Fallout Continues From Jon Gruden's Resignation

Fallout continues from Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Jenny Vrentas wrote a piece this week called "Gruden Has Resigned. Now, It's Time for the Rest of the Washington Investigation to Be Made Public." The headline is in reference to a probe by the NFL into the Washington Football Team, regarding accusations from employees last year about a toxic work environment. Even though Gruden was not the subject of the investigation, it did indirectly lead to his resignation. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Jenny Vrentas joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to explain.
Raiders' Jon Gruden intending to step down from head coach position

Las Vegas Raiders head coach has reportedly informed his staff that he intends to step down from his position with the team, per the NFL's Tom Pelissero. Gruden reportedly plans to step down after the New York Times' bombshell report on his racist, homophobic, transphobic, and sexist emails. Per the Times, Gruden repeatedly used slurs to disparage league figures and others he disagreed with, while perpetuating the "old boys club" tropes that the NFL has attempted to move away from in recent years. Gruden offered a half-hearted apology when the first racist email leaked on Friday afternoon, but was obviously not expecting his numerous other emails to see the light of day.
Click2Houston.com

Reported racist comment from Jon Gruden draws NFL rebuke

A report that Jon Gruden used a racist comment about NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago drew a strong and quick rebuke Friday from the NFL. A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las...
Fox News

Buccaneers will remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor, team announces

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they will remove former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden from their Ring of Honor after The New York Times reported that he made racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, among others.
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reveals More Details From His Problematic Emails

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has shared more details from the problematic emails he sent in 2011. In 2011, the NFL head coach – then an analyst at ESPN – used a racist trope when describing NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of...
Yardbarker

Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders amidst email controversy

The Las Vegas Raiders will begin searching for a new head coach with Jon Gruden now out of the fray. Investigative reports from the NFL revealed some incriminating email messages from Gruden. In his exchange online, Gruden cited multiple uses of misogyny, racism, and homophobia. The comments he made involve...
Move The Sticks: Reaction to Jon Gruden resigning & takeaways from Colts-Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the news of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigning. After that, the duo give their takeaways from the Ravens' win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. To wrap up the show, the pair discuss Texas A&M upsetting Alabama this past weekend.
TODAY.com

NFL grapples with fallout from Jon Gruden emails

After Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders due to leaked emails filled with racist, homophobic and misogynistic language, some in the NFL are now asking whether the problem is more widespread. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY from Los Angeles.Oct. 13, 2021.
KCBS News Radio

Jon Gruden reportedly resigns from Raiders after homophobic emails revealed

Jon Gruden will no longer coach the NFL's only openly gay player, nor the rest of the Las Vegas Raiders, after homophobic emails came to light on Monday. The New York Times reported on Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders head coach "casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league's momentous changes." About two hours after the paper's report, Gruden confirmed in a statement he had resigned.
TMZ.com

Buccaneers Pull Jon Gruden From Ring Of Honor, Skechers Drops Coach

2:55 PM PT -- The Buccaneers have followed in Skechers' footsteps and cut ties with Gruden as well ... announcing Tuesday the coach will no longer be recognized in Tampa Bay's Ring of Honor. "While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field," the team said, "his actions go against...
Yardbarker

Jon Gruden Scandal - Reaction from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

The Monday night story that has Jon Gruden resigning in disgrace from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is one that resonates around the NFL and will earn reaction around the NFL. Which means Jerry Jones is going to react. “I know everybody you’ve been...
dcsportsking.com

Emails of Jon Gruden were leaked from investigation into Dan Snyder and WFT

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder survived the investigation into the team’s toxic workplace. However, Jon Gruden didn’t. Gruden resigned Monday evening as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden’s resignation comes three days after a Wall Street Journal report revealed emails from Gruden making racially-insensitive comments towards NFL...
dynastyleaguefootball.com

The Dynasty Aftermath: What We Can Learn From Jon Gruden

Welcome to DLF’s Dynasty Aftermath. This staple article is our longest running signature piece as we have a little fun after a tough week at the Dynasty League Football office. You’ll find this article will review the week’s happenings in a variety of ways and help set you up for the coming weeks as we spin around the league in the way we know best.
