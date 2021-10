You've seen them countless times. Cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs sitting off the shoulder of the highway, sometimes for days on end. Their existence usually forces other drivers to switch lanes in an effort to try and keep a safe distance because you don't know if someone's in there, and if they are, will they open the door as you get close? Or, it's hugging the thin, white line that separates the lane of traffic from the shoulder and you don't want to risk accidentally clipping its side-view mirror with yours. So, who's responsible for getting rid of them? That depends on which state you live in.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO