Cancer

Research points to strategy for overcoming colorectal cancers' immunotherapy resistance

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 12 (ANI): Immune checkpoint inhibitors, which unleash the immune response against tumor cells, have revolutionized cancer treatment; however, the medications aren't effective in a large number of patients, including those with colorectal cancer. New research published in the journal PNAS that was led by investigators at...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

