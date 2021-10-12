It’s like 1982 all over again, at least at movie theaters, where cinephiles can get into a show for just $3 on Labor Day weekend. It’s part of “National Cinema Day,” a one-day event on Sept. 3 that will lower prices to $3 at select theaters. On Labor Day weekend, major theater chains AMC and Regal Cinemas as well as all major film studios will launch the initiative that should help pack the house for the latest releases, according to the Associated Press. The news outlet added that the $3 tickets will be available for one-day only in over 3,000 theaters nationwide and that includes every showing regardless of format. Of course, you’ll need to check with your favorite theater to be sure it is participating in the promotion.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO