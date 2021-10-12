Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with a commemorative trailer
Netflix is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. Fittingly, the streaming icon commemorated the occasion with its own trailer. High on birthday vibes, the company promises to take us on a trip down memory lane. Throughout the day, Netflix will drop nostalgic photos on its social media accounts that will have you pining for the days of ranking your online queue and waiting for that old red envelope.
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fanatics name the great movies they saw once and never want to watch again
In 1993, Jurassic Park took a Tyrannosaurus-sized chomp out of the box office, smashing records across the entire world and retaining them for all of five years before Titanic came along. However, there was one country that beat everyone else to that historic punch in 1994: that country was New...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will reveal the bewitching origins of the Sanderson sisters
It’s time to put up your best spooky decor and grab your Halloween-themed wineglasses, because Hocus Pocus 2 is giving viewers a look at the lore of everyone’s favorite witchy sisters, the Sandersons. Winifred, Mary, and Sarah have been part of the story of Halloween for almost 30...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ director explains why two iconic characters aren’t in the movie
No matter what summer diehards may have you believe, Spooky Season is right around the corner, and Millennials have even more reason to celebrate the annual return of jack o’lanterns, trick or treating, and things that go bump in the night. After a jaw-dropping absence of nearly thirty years, Winnie, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are back for Hocus Pocus 2. But while the sequel will feature many a familiar face, two of the stars of the original will sadly not appear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans crown ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ the best A24 film of all time
The fans have spoken, and Everything Everywhere All at Once has been crowned A24’s all-time best, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, who runs a laundromat with her husband, Waymond. The business is struggling to make ends meet when the IRS comes calling for an audit, and things get worse when Waymond files for divorce. Then the extraordinary happens when she meets Alpha Waymond, a version of her husband from an alternate dimension. From there, things get weird as Evelyn gets a crash course in the Multiverse with a plot that would make Marvel Studios proud.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ What that huge ‘PLL’ Easter egg could mean for future seasons
With the ending of the first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, fans have been rallying together for a season two. It’s one of HBOMax’s top performing shows, right beneath House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones right now, so why wouldn’t it be picked up for a second season? There are many reasons fans are wanting a season two, but one of the big ones happens to relate back to the original Pretty Little Liars.
wegotthiscovered.com
How old are the ‘House of the Dragon’ characters?
House of the Dragon takes place roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, introducing fans to a new ensemble of characters all eager to be about plotting the downfall of the king and sitting themselves, or someone they’ll most profit from, on the Iron Throne of Westeros. But since the show doesn’t explicitly reveal how old each character is beyond the observable guesswork, we’ve consulted George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel and the companion book World of Ice & Fire to put an age to the prequel show’s numerous faces.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Kevin Hart film showered in hate has spent the weekend at the top of the Netflix charts
The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
wegotthiscovered.com
Animated shows to binge while waiting for Season 6 of ‘Rick and Morty’
Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty premiered in 2013 to critical acclaim, and has quickly become one of the highest-rated animated sitcoms of all time. The sci-fi comedy follows the foul-mouthed scientist Rick Sanchez, who lives with his daughter Beth Smith and her family, and takes his 14-year-old grandson Morty on several intergalactic adventures. As the pair wreak havoc and mayhem all over the galaxy and multiverse, they encounter some wacky, interesting supporting characters, before returning home to the rest of the Smith family.
wegotthiscovered.com
Meticulous horror fans share which film scene stuck with them the most
Horror films are riddled with hair-raising jump scares, graphic imagery and disturbing aesthetics. There’s usually a singular moment, whether it be the climactic battle between good and evil or the moment where the final girl confronts the sadistic killer. When done properly, they stick in audiences’ minds and cement the film in the horror Hall of Fame. There’s countless examples of stand-out moments in horror, such as a murder-spree montage, a spine-chilling exorcism or the turning point in the narrative that reveals the origins of the ominous Big Bad.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix announces ‘Manifest’ season 4 teaser trailer and release date
Manifest fans, your dreams have come true as Netflix released a teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season. It’s been two years since Manifest fans had their hearts broken. After a third-season cliffhanger, NBC chose not to renew the hit show for a fourth installment, but Netflix responded to the viewer outcry by picking up the series. Along with a trailer, the streaming service announced that the fourth season will drop on Nov. 4.
wegotthiscovered.com
Majority of American theaters will offer $3 movie tickets for one day only
It’s like 1982 all over again, at least at movie theaters, where cinephiles can get into a show for just $3 on Labor Day weekend. It’s part of “National Cinema Day,” a one-day event on Sept. 3 that will lower prices to $3 at select theaters. On Labor Day weekend, major theater chains AMC and Regal Cinemas as well as all major film studios will launch the initiative that should help pack the house for the latest releases, according to the Associated Press. The news outlet added that the $3 tickets will be available for one-day only in over 3,000 theaters nationwide and that includes every showing regardless of format. Of course, you’ll need to check with your favorite theater to be sure it is participating in the promotion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Iconic director John Carpenter expresses his love for a much-hated video game
Acclaimed horror director John Carpenter has shared what video games he’s playing, and has given immense praise to one of the internet’s favorite punching bags. Director of such cult classics as The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little Chinatown, and They Live is an avid gamer, and has previously shared his admiration for the interactive art form. But nobody would’ve expected him to be a hardcore player of Bethesda’s Fallout 76, which got shredded online when it was first released.
Comments / 0