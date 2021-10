From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:. Cornell Cooperative Extension will be offering an outdoor, hands on workshop on making grapevine wreaths. Learn to identify wild grape vines and make a grapevine wreath of various sizes. Suitable for ages 10 and up with accompanying adult. Please bring a pair of pruning shears and garden gloves. Cost of the class is $10 per person. In the event of rain, we will move indoors into a well ventilated space. Class size is limited so pre-registration is required. To register, please call (607) 772-8953 or visit: ccebroomecounty.com/events to register and pay online.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO