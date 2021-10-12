CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Bengaluru: Man killed due to short circuit in house

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): A man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflow due to heavy rainfall, several localities flooded

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflowed on Thursday after heavy rainfall lashed the city. Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded with water due to the overflowing of Madiwala lake. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to...
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Mizoram reports 737 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 22 (ANI): Mizoram reported 737 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 10,034, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Friday. The state's positivity rate stands at 9.40 per cent. According to the state bulletin, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

SC seeks response from ex-Twitter India MD on UP's plea against Karnataka HC

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the former Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari on a plea of Uttar Pradesh government against the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash a notice issued to Maheshwari seeking his personal appearance as part of the probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded by a user on the micro-blogging site.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Circuit#Accident#Ani#Police#Dcp
Birmingham Star

100 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses: Bharat Biotech chairman lauds govt; terms it significant feat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): As India on Thursday achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella lauded the government's system for this achievement. Terming the country's nationwide vaccination drive, a "significant success", Dr Ella...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

NIA court discharges 4 accused in terror funding case, finds no sufficient material

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday discharged four persons in an alleged terror funding case against Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) and stated material placed before the court is not sufficient. Special Judge NIA, Praveen Singh ordered that "I find that the material placed...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala congratulates India on administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is on a three-day visit to India, congratulated the nation on achieving the milestone of administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination doses on Thursday. She also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
The Independent

1 dead after jumping from 19th floor to escape Mumbai fire

At least one person died after jumping from the 19th floor to escape a fire that engulfed a 61-story luxury apartment building in Mumbai in western India on Friday, a fire official said.Fifteen people were rescued, fire officer Pardhi said. The fire has been brought under control, but the rescue work was continuing, said Pardhi, who uses one name. Television images showed heavy black smoke billowing into the sky from the 19th floor apartment on Curry Road in south Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, Pardhi said. He said 16 fire engines and eight water tankers were deployed to extinguish the blaze. Kailash Aggarwal, the building owner, said there are 400 apartments in the building and all residents were accounted for. Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. In August, a fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in Ahmedabad a key city in Gujarat state. In December 2018, a late-night fire in a Mumbai restaurant killed 15 people.
ACCIDENTS
Birmingham Star

NCB conducted 6 raids in Mumbai, nearby areas in last 2 days: Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted six raids or searches in Mumbai and nearby areas in the last two days, sources said on Thursday. According to sources, the areas where these searches were conducted are Navi Mumbai, South Mumbai, Nalasopara, International Airport, Bandra...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Man Dangling From Hot Air Balloon Falls to Death in Freak Accident Captured on Video

It’s the kind of accident that should never happen. When it does, it’s a sad day for everyone involved. A young Israeli man has died after dangling from a hot air balloon and subsequently falling 300 feet Tuesday, officials said. The harrowing event was captured on video. In it, it shows Yogev Cohen, 28, desperately clinging to the side of the aircraft’s basket as it rises.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Left Their Home '4 To 5 Hours' Between The Time Park Was Reopened To Public & Human Remains Were Found As Lawyer Denies They Planted Son's Possessions At Scene

Brian Laundrie's parents left their home "four to five hours" in the short gap from when the park connecting to the Carlton Reserve was opened to the public and human remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. According to NewsNation Now reporter Brian Entin, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie went on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy