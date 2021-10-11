CROOKSTON SPORTS CENTER RE-OPENING TOMORROW AFTER CLOSURE OVER THE WEEKEND
Over this past weekend, the Crookston Sports Center suffered a power outage or surge that caused the blue rink’s ice to soften. The surge tripped the system so it wouldn’t turn back on and blew out a few fuses in the process. The Sports Center has been shut down since Sunday afternoon due to the events and will not be back open until tomorrow, which is why the facility has been completed shut down today.www.kroxam.com
Comments / 0