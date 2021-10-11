CROOKSTON SPORTS CENTER RE-OPENING TOMORROW AFTER CLOSURE OVER THE WEEKEND

The Red Lake Falls Eagles have two matches left of their regular season, tonight they host Stephen-Argyle and next Monday they are at Win-E-Mac. The Eagles are 8-10 on the season as they host the Storm of Stephen-Argyle tonight with the Storm having a 12-7 season and this is their last regular season game. It’s an important match for both as they get ready for the Section 8A Tournament coming up. Match time is 7:15 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:45 PM and also around the country and world by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.

4 DAYS AGO