Real Estate Investing Platform Company InvestNext Raises $4.3 Million In Seed Funding

pulse2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestNext — a company that has developed an end-to-end platform that streamlines how real estate investment firms raise and manage capital — announced it closed a $4.3 million seed round. These are the details. InvestNext — a company that has developed an end-to-end platform that streamlines how real estate...

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

SNDL Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) increased by over 2% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) increased by over 2% today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that between September 3, 2021, and October 19, 2021, they disposed of 2,336,500 common shares in the capital of Indiva Limited (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF).
STOCKS
martechseries.com

MOLTEN Raises $7 Million Seed Funding from Top Hollywood & Tech Investors to Modernize Internal Operations of Media Companies

Ashton Kutcher, Michael Ovitz and Jack Dorsey invest, along with VCs; MOLTEN introduces comprehensive cloud platform to simplify rights, content and financial management for media and entertainment businesses. Video content consumption is increasing rapidly across streaming platforms, territories, and licenses globally. Media companies therefore face the challenge of efficiently licensing,...
BUSINESS
The Press

Versity Investments is a real estate investment company specializing in student housing and multi-family properties across the country. www.versityinvest.com

Versity Investments, LLC Acquires 306 Unit Apartment Building for $89MM. ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versity Investments, LLC has acquired Astoria, a multifamily property built in 2015 located in Celebration, Florida. According to Versity CEO Blake Wettengel, the property is the first multifamily asset for the company and is currently 97.1% leased. Astoria was offered as a 1031 exchange with a DST (Delaware Statutory Trust) structure.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

RDHL Stock: Why It Substantially Increased This Week

The stock price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) increased by over 18% during intraday trading this week. This is why it happened. The stock price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) increased by over 18% during intraday trading this week. Investors are responding positively to RedHill Biopharma announcing that members of its board of directors and senior management purchased about 180,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of the company between mid-September and October 15, 2021, in open-market transactions.
STOCKS
bizwest.com

Seed company places $5 million in common shares

LONGMONT — S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) has sold $5 million in common shares to its largest investor, several board members and senior executives. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Carbon Management Platform Pathzero Raises $5 Million

Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round. These are the details. Pathzero recently announced recently it has closed a US$5 million investment round led by Australian venture firm Carthona Capital. This significant funding round is supported by early investors including Antler Australia and Impact Investor, Phil Vernon. And former Managing Director of Commsec Paul Rayson is one of several new investors placing the company in a prime position to execute its global vision.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Privacy Engineering As A Service Company Gretel.ai Raises $50 Million In Series B

Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital. These are the details. Gretel.ai recently raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Anthos Capital, along with participation from Section 32, and existing investors Greylock and Moonshots Capital. This funding round brings the total funding raised to date to $65.5 million.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Avatar Technology Company Facemoji Secures $3 Million

Avatar technology company Facemoji announced it has raised a $3 million seed funding round led by Play Ventures. These are the details. Avatar technology company Facemoji announced it has raised a $3 million seed funding round led by Play Ventures. And Twitter, Roosh Ventures (behind the popular app Reface), Abe Burns, gaming veterans Eric Seufert, Chris Lee, and others also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
biggerpockets.com

The US Expat Real Estate Investment Blog

Who will tell me when I'm ready to invest in real estate?. How do you know when you are ready to invest in real estate? You’ve read Rich Dad, Poor Dad. You’ve binge-listened to all the Bigger Pockets podcasts, and perhaps even the lesser known, but far superior, The REI Concierge podcasts. You’ve done all the research you can do. You’ve established a sol...
REAL ESTATE
pulse2.com

Why Flex Is Buying Anord Mardix For $540 Million In Cash

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Anord Mardix for $540 million. This is why. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anord Mardix – which is a global leader in critical power solutions – from private equity firm Bertram Capital. This deal adds to Flex’s portfolio of Power products and expands its offering in the data center market. And the $540 million all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by Flex’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Patron raises $90M to invest in gaming seed rounds

Patron is unveiling itself as a new venture capital fund with $90 million to invest in games and game technology. The fund was started by game industry veterans Jason Yeh and Brian Cho. It’s a specialized early-stage venture firm that will invest across what the founders call the “spectrum of play.” That includes all sorts of games and related gamified sectors, such as fitness, education, and personal finance.
MARKETS
milehighcre.com

Raise Commercial Real Estate Enters Denver Market

San Francisco-based Raise Commercial Real Estate has launched an office in Denver as part of its national expansion strategy. The founding team in Denver includes real estate veterans Alex Hammerstein, Matt Harbert, Mike Deatly, Leah Weaver and Alanna Deatly. Raise believes strongly in both the current and future growth of...
DENVER, CO
pulse2.com

Why CDW Is Buying Sirius Computer For $2.5 Billion

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 billion. These are the details. CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Sirius Computer Solutions from an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) for $2.5 billion in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments. And the deal is expected to significantly accelerate CDW’s services and solutions capabilities and further enhance CDW’s ability to solve customers’ increasingly interconnected and complex technology challenges. The combined company would have had 2020 net sales of $20.5 billion and the acquisition is expected to deliver gross margin non-GAAP operating income (NGOI) margin, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share accretion.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Transportation Management Company Rose Rocket Closes $25 Million In Funding

Rose Rocket — a SaaS provider of transportation management software (TMS) for trucking companies and 3PLs — announced a Series A round of $25 million. These are the details. Rose Rocket — a SaaS provider of transportation management software (TMS) for trucking companies and 3PLs — announced a Series A...
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain brings the sharing economy to real estate investing

Fractional ownership of buildings and property developments is becoming one of the adoption areas for blockchain technology in the real estate business. From democratizing access to real estate investment to improving liquidity in the market, there is an argument to be made for tokenization being a net positive for the real estate space.
REAL ESTATE

