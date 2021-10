Andreas Christensen is hoping it won't take him long to score his second goal for Chelsea after netting his first for the Blues on Wednesday. The Dane opened his Chelsea account at the 137th time of asking against Malmo in the Champions League. He was there in the box to volley Thiago Silva's cross into the back of the net to begin the 4-0 rout of the Swedish side.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO