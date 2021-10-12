CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell is biggest reason to believe in Detroit Lions rebuild

Derrick
 10 days ago

Dan Campbell is genuine. It’s one of his most endearing qualities...

www.thederrick.com

chatsports.com

VIDEO: Tearful Dan Campbell heartbroken for Detroit Lions players after 0-5 start

When Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked what went wrong on the final drive of Detroit’s heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the MInnesota Vikings, he had to stop to compose himself. It was the second time in his post-game press conference he had to hold the tears back. The emotion of another last-second loss was too much.
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Matthew Stafford is “doing a dang good job” for the Rams

The Lions and Rams are taking on familiar faces at quarterback in Week Seven, as Detroit heads to L.A. for a matchup between the two teams at SoFi Stadium. But while the Rams are thriving at 5-1, the Lions are 0-6 and staring another loss in the face with the upcoming West Coast trip.
ESPN

'It's tough': Tearful Dan Campbell laments Detroit Lions' latest last-second loss

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- An emotional Dan Campbell wiped away tears. With a red face and a hoarse voice, the first-year Detroit Lions coach described Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings -- from yet another game-winning field goal -- as “tough.”. The 19-17 score was identical to Detroit’s Week 3 loss...
NBC Los Angeles

Dan Campbell Gets Emotional After Lions' Crushing Loss to Vikings

Dan Campbell gets emotional after Lions' crushing loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The winless Detroit Lions nearly pulled off an improbable victory on Sunday. Trailing the Minnesota Vikings by 10 with less than three minutes remaining, the Lions reeled off 11 quick points (capped by a...
Fox47News

Drew Brees texted Dan Campbell commending Lions after loss in Minnesota

It was the postgame press conference seen across the country. It was a vulnerable look at a coach who cares about his team. It was an emotional Dan Campbell in tears. The Lions lost a heart breaking 19-17 game to Minnesota that was the result of an improbably long field goal with the time expiring. It was the second such loss of the season. After the game, Dan Campbell spoke to the media visibly emotional, wiping away tears.
FanSided

Commitment of Lions head coach Dan Campbell cannot be questioned

Say what you might about his crying after Sunday’s loss, but it was just another example of Dan Campbell’s passion and commitment. After another gut-wrenching 19-17 on a last-second field goal, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell showed some raw emotions, even shedding a tear or two, at his post-game press conference on Sunday. Through his un-edited response after this loss, Campbell should have earned even more respect from the Motor City fanbase.
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell Believes Jared Goff Taking Too Many Chances

Through five games, the Detroit Lions offense has sputtered. In each of the team’s last three games, they’ve failed to produce a first half touchdown. Finishing drives has proven to be a difficult task, and quarterback Jared Goff has had problems with turnovers. The unit is largely new, as few...
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell news conference: Live updates at 2:15 p.m.

After an emotional loss on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell will address the media on Monday afternoon. Campbell will be closing the chapter on Week 5 and transition into Week 6 where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. on Fox). The Bengals have already...
MLive.com

Dan Campbell expected to shake up Detroit Lions’ personnel, practice routine this week

ALLEN PARK -- The Jacksonville Jaguars openly mocked their embattled head coach. The New York Giants are without Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas and Kadarius Toney. The Miami Dolphins have played just two full games with their starting quarterback, while the Houston Texans have played none at all. The New York Jets are still the New York Jets.
chatsports.com

Dan Campbell says Jared Goff needs to 'step up more' for winless Detroit Lions

DETROIT -- An emotional Dan Campbell shed tears after last week's heartbreaking loss in Minnesota. But on Sunday in Detroit, the first-year Lions coach was visibly angry when they fell at home to Cincinnati, 34-11. Detroit's energy and effort is what upset him the most, as they were never in a position to win. Campbell also issued a challenge to his starting quarterback Jared Goff.
