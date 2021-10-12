Dan Campbell is biggest reason to believe in Detroit Lions rebuild

It was the postgame press conference seen across the country. It was a vulnerable look at a coach who cares about his team. It was an emotional Dan Campbell in tears. The Lions lost a heart breaking 19-17 game to Minnesota that was the result of an improbably long field goal with the time expiring. It was the second such loss of the season. After the game, Dan Campbell spoke to the media visibly emotional, wiping away tears.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO