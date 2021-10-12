Dan Campbell is biggest reason to believe in Detroit Lions rebuild

The Detroit Lions lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, dropping to 0-5 thanks to a last second field goal by the host Vikings. And the emotion of the loss was evident from head coach Dan Campbell during his post-game presser, wiping away tears. Lions QB Jared Goff...
When Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked what went wrong on the final drive of Detroit’s heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the MInnesota Vikings, he had to stop to compose himself. It was the second time in his post-game press conference he had to hold the tears back. The emotion of another last-second loss was too much.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- An emotional Dan Campbell wiped away tears. With a red face and a hoarse voice, the first-year Detroit Lions coach described Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings -- from yet another game-winning field goal -- as “tough.”. The 19-17 score was identical to Detroit’s Week 3 loss...
It was the postgame press conference seen across the country. It was a vulnerable look at a coach who cares about his team. It was an emotional Dan Campbell in tears. The Lions lost a heart breaking 19-17 game to Minnesota that was the result of an improbably long field goal with the time expiring. It was the second such loss of the season. After the game, Dan Campbell spoke to the media visibly emotional, wiping away tears.
Let’s get real for a moment here. Are the Detroit Lions actually a cursed team?. We know they aren’t that great of a team, but for years and years they continue to lose in the most heartbreaking ways imaginable. 2021 has been no different for the Lions and their impressively faithful fans.
Through five games, the Detroit Lions offense has sputtered. In each of the team’s last three games, they’ve failed to produce a first half touchdown. Finishing drives has proven to be a difficult task, and quarterback Jared Goff has had problems with turnovers. The unit is largely new, as few...
The Detroit Lions fell to 0-6 on Sunday and got blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-11, in the process. Quarterback Jared Goff struggled, and head coach Dan Campbell wants to see more out of him. In the loss, Goff threw for just 202 yards and an interception on 28-of-42...
ALLEN PARK -- The Jacksonville Jaguars openly mocked their embattled head coach. The New York Giants are without Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas and Kadarius Toney. The Miami Dolphins have played just two full games with their starting quarterback, while the Houston Texans have played none at all. The New York Jets are still the New York Jets.
DETROIT -- An emotional Dan Campbell shed tears after last week's heartbreaking loss in Minnesota. But on Sunday in Detroit, the first-year Lions coach was visibly angry when they fell at home to Cincinnati, 34-11. Detroit's energy and effort is what upset him the most, as they were never in a position to win. Campbell also issued a challenge to his starting quarterback Jared Goff.
