Bama On3 Show: Breaking down what went wrong against Texas A&M

The number 1 college football team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, lost their first game since the 2019 season on Saturday. Alabama fell in a shootout with Texas A&M who clinched the game on a last-second field goal. Now if you’re a fan of the Tide there is no need to panic. Winning out would still be more than enough to get them in the College Football Playoff. But Bama fans were feeling emotions this weekend that they hadn’t felt in a while. And it certainly united the rest of the college football world, because success, which Bama has had a lot of in recent years, can lead to dislike.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO