The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced plans to stock thousands of rainbow trout in lakes across the Hoosier State this fall. The rainbow trout that will be used to stock lakes across Indiana are originating from a cold-water rearing station located in LaGrange County. The name of that facility is Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station. According to Indiana DNR, the process of trout rearing at this facility begins when they receive them from Bodine State Fish Hatchery. The fish are usually about 4 inches long when they are transferred to Curtis Creek.

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO