Highlights From This Week’s ROH TV

Bandido will defend the ROH Title on an upcoming episode of ROH TV. ROH announced that Alex Zayne will get his ROH World Title match against Bandido next month on ROH TV. An exact date for the bout was not given. The episode will be a special Championship Edition of the program.
Welcome to another edition of WWE Recap Report — a breakdown of the biggest takeaways of the week from WWE programming for those who may have missed out. Whether you need to catch up on a show, had too busy of a week to stay on top of the breaking news or just skipped out on WWE as a whole, I’ve got you covered.
You can check out this week’s edition of MLW Fusion: ALPHA below. The following matches are featured:. * MLW Opera Cup Opening Round: Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards. You can check out this week’s episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday below:
Just six days before Crown Jewel, live from Saudi Arabia, WWE SmackDown hit the FSN airwaves for a special two-and-a-half-hour megashow, headlined by an appearance from "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. The top contender to Roman Reigns' Universal Championship had another message to send The Tribal Chief ahead of their titanic...
– WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino announced on Twitter today that he’s joined the company in the role. Domino was most recently the Director of Communications for Showtime Sports, having started there in November of last year. Before that, he held the same role at DAZN and worked as a Senior Publicist and more for HBO.
Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV. On this week’s ROH Week By Week, it was announced that the following matches will take place on the show, which airs the weekend of October 29th through the 31st:. * ROH World Six-Man Tag...
WWE has posted a new job listing to LinkedIn as they are currently looking for a new writer for the NXT brand. The requirements include between 1-5 years of writing for TV, film or social media, with professional TV staff experience in drama or comedy, writing and directing reality TV and experience with live TV production as bonuses. Knowledge of the WWE product is considered a plus, not a requirement. The listing reads:
– WWE is now streaming their special program ‘The Ultimate Crown’ online ahead of today’s Crown Jewel PPV. – Today’s episode of WWE NXT UK on Peacock includes:. * Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey (Gallus banned from ringside) * Symbiosis vs. Jack Starz & Dave Mastiff. – Here is a...
– With all the competitors set for the Impact Digital Media Championship match at Bound For Glory, the company has released the last Digital Media Championship Qualifying match on YouTube featuring Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards. You can check out that video in the player below.
TBS’ Go-Big Show, which features Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in the new year. TBS announced on Thursday that the reality competition show will return with its second season on January 6th. The show will feature Rhodes on the judges panel again alongside Rosario Dawson, T-Pain, and Jennifer...
WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s NXT UK, which includes a Heritage Cup Match and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Heritage Cup Match: Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar. * Rohan Raja vs. Mark...
– PWInsider reports that Hikuleo and Chris Bey vs. FinJuice will be the opening match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Impact programming begins at 7:00 pm ET with Before The Impact. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:. * BTI: W. Morrissey vs. Jake Something. *...
WWE has released the highlight videos for this week’s NXT UK, including Joe Coffey vs. Jordan Devlin and more. You can see the highlights below for the show, and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
WWE has three matches on tap for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced the three-match lineup that you can see below for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Amari Miller & Valentina Feroz vs. Katrina Cortez & Yulisa Leon. * Xyon Quinn...
Last night’s WWE RAW main event saw Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E team up to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The bout ended after McIntyre and Big E were counted out following a brawl between the partners at ringside. McIntyre was busted open above his eye...
Quinn McKay joined us from the ROH studio and ran down the card for this week's show which featured an eight-man tag between The Foundation and the team of Taylor Rust, Eli Isom, Joe Keys and World Famous CB as well as an ROH Tag Team title bout between current champion Dragon Lee and Kenny King vs. S.O.S (Moses and Kaun).
We have another semifinalist in the 2021 MLW Opera Cup following this week’s episode of MLW Fusion: ALPHA.Calvin Tankman defeated Matt Cross to make it to the semifinals on Wednesday’s show, joining Davey Richards in the semis.
WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon with the 2021 edition of Crown Jewel. The show marks the first time WWE has held an international event since Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in February 2020, just before the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The card features many big matches,...
The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday. It was announced on Wednesday that The Allure (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) will get a shot at Allysin Kay and Marti Belle’s titles on next Wednesday’s show. Kay and Belle made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter, noting that they wanted the shot against The Allure.
The NJPW G1 Climax 31 finals happened this morning and the audience was surprised to see Katsuyori Shibata come out and wrestle an exhibition match with Zack Sabre Jr. ZSJ wasn’t booked for the night, but he came to the ring and warmed up anyway. Shibata’s music came on and he came out dressed to compete. He announced that the two of them would have a five-minute UWF rules exhibition bout.
Comments / 0