WWE

Highlights From This Week’s ROH TV

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 10 days ago

Ring of Honor has released the highlight videos for this week's episode of...

411mania.com

Fightful

ROH World Title Bout Set For Championship Edition Of ROH TV

Bandido will defend the ROH Title on an upcoming episode of ROH TV. ROH announced that Alex Zayne will get his ROH World Title match against Bandido next month on ROH TV. An exact date for the bout was not given. The episode will be a special Championship Edition of the program.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Recap Report: Full TV Show Results & Highlights of the Week

Welcome to another edition of WWE Recap Report — a breakdown of the biggest takeaways of the week from WWE programming for those who may have missed out. Whether you need to catch up on a show, had too busy of a week to stay on top of the breaking news or just skipped out on WWE as a whole, I’ve got you covered.
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 15

Just six days before Crown Jewel, live from Saudi Arabia, WWE SmackDown hit the FSN airwaves for a special two-and-a-half-hour megashow, headlined by an appearance from "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. The top contender to Roman Reigns' Universal Championship had another message to send The Tribal Chief ahead of their titanic...
WWE
Person
Steve Cook
411mania.com

WWE News: New VP Of Communications Hired, Job Opening For NXT Creative Team

– WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino announced on Twitter today that he’s joined the company in the role. Domino was most recently the Director of Communications for Showtime Sports, having started there in November of last year. Before that, he held the same role at DAZN and worked as a Senior Publicist and more for HBO.
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Announced For Halloween Weekend Episode of ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV. On this week’s ROH Week By Week, it was announced that the following matches will take place on the show, which airs the weekend of October 29th through the 31st:. * ROH World Six-Man Tag...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Looking To Hire New Writer For NXT Brand

WWE has posted a new job listing to LinkedIn as they are currently looking for a new writer for the NXT brand. The requirements include between 1-5 years of writing for TV, film or social media, with professional TV staff experience in drama or comedy, writing and directing reality TV and experience with live TV production as bonuses. Knowledge of the WWE product is considered a plus, not a requirement. The listing reads:
WWE
#Roh#Combat#Roh Tv
411mania.com

Go-Big Show Featuring Cody Rhodes Gets Season Two Premiere Date

TBS’ Go-Big Show, which features Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in the new year. TBS announced on Thursday that the reality competition show will return with its second season on January 6th. The show will feature Rhodes on the judges panel again alongside Rosario Dawson, T-Pain, and Jennifer...
TV SHOWS
411mania.com

WWE Sets Heritage Cup Match & More For Next Week’s NXT UK

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s NXT UK, which includes a Heritage Cup Match and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Heritage Cup Match: Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar. * Rohan Raja vs. Mark...
WWE
411mania.com

Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Updated Lineup

– PWInsider reports that Hikuleo and Chris Bey vs. FinJuice will be the opening match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Impact programming begins at 7:00 pm ET with Before The Impact. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:. * BTI: W. Morrissey vs. Jake Something. *...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT UK Highlights: Joe Coffey vs. Jordan Devlin, More

WWE has released the highlight videos for this week’s NXT UK, including Joe Coffey vs. Jordan Devlin and more. You can see the highlights below for the show, and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
WWE
411mania.com

Three Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has three matches on tap for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced the three-match lineup that you can see below for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Amari Miller & Valentina Feroz vs. Katrina Cortez & Yulisa Leon. * Xyon Quinn...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Drew McIntyre Getting Busted Open During RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW main event saw Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E team up to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The bout ended after McIntyre and Big E were counted out following a brawl between the partners at ringside. McIntyre was busted open above his eye...
WWE
f4wonline.com

ROH TV results: Tag Team titles on the line

Quinn McKay joined us from the ROH studio and ran down the card for this week's show which featured an eight-man tag between The Foundation and the team of Taylor Rust, Eli Isom, Joe Keys and World Famous CB as well as an ROH Tag Team title bout between current champion Dragon Lee and Kenny King vs. S.O.S (Moses and Kaun).
WWE
411mania.com

Calvin Tankman Advances In 2021 MLW Opera Cup Tournament

We have another semifinalist in the 2021 MLW Opera Cup following this week’s episode of MLW Fusion: ALPHA.Calvin Tankman defeated Matt Cross to make it to the semifinals on Wednesday’s show, joining Davey Richards in the semis.
WWE
411mania.com

NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday

The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday. It was announced on Wednesday that The Allure (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) will get a shot at Allysin Kay and Marti Belle’s titles on next Wednesday’s show. Kay and Belle made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter, noting that they wanted the shot against The Allure.
WWE
411mania.com

Katsuyori Shibata Has Exhibition Bout at NJPW G1 Climax Finals, Promises To Wrestle Again

The NJPW G1 Climax 31 finals happened this morning and the audience was surprised to see Katsuyori Shibata come out and wrestle an exhibition match with Zack Sabre Jr. ZSJ wasn’t booked for the night, but he came to the ring and warmed up anyway. Shibata’s music came on and he came out dressed to compete. He announced that the two of them would have a five-minute UWF rules exhibition bout.
WWE

