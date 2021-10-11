CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are 5 things Phillies need to address

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies have a host of issues to address this offseason, and relatively limited resources in that they already have more than $125 million committed to Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler, Jean Segura, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson, plus the potential salaries of arbitration-eligible players like Rhys Hoskins, Zach Eflin, Odúbel Herrera, José Alvarado and more. The Phillies also have one of the weakest farm systems in baseball, meaning they have little trade capital.

