Hemp and E-Liquid Products Maker Savage Enterprises Announces Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Growth of 100%

 3 days ago

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Industry-leading e-liquid and hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ('Savage') today announced that during the third quarter of 2021 it achieved quarter-over-quarter growth in unaudited revenue of 100%, to $20,048,764 from approximately $10,000,000, and up from $5,262,603 in the first quarter, primarily driven by the growth of its award-winning hemp products brand Delta Extrax , under which Savage sells hemp-derived delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THC-P, THC-O, HHC, and other emerging cannabinoid products.

