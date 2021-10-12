Bidding Daniel Craig’s 007 farewell

The new No Time to Die has been called “different” by audiences who expected the usual in the long running James Bond film series, and different it certainly is. What sets it apart from the other 24 films in the canon is the absence of familiar trademarks [Monty Norman’s “James Bond Theme” is used sparingly, the traditional pre-credits sequence is a lengthy set piece clocking in at close to 25 minutes, there are 3 Bond women all of whom don’t need saving by 007, 2 arch villains, and a convoluted plot unlike any other.], a pronounced sense of mortality, and a light mist of melancholy that seems to hang over the movie. For fans who paid close attention to all of the Daniel Craig Bonds, particularly Skyfall [2012], No Time to Die, through to its very satisfying conclusion is the 007 for this era. Issues of doubt, a farewell to old friends and the established order [a major theme in Skyfall], and trust play heavily this time around…much like headlines flooding the press these days.

