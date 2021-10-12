CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bidding Daniel Craig’s 007 farewell

By Mikey Kok
Badger Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Oct. 2 Badger football game, the University of Wisconsin marching band performed a medley of famous Bond songs that included Billie Eilish’s most recent contribution to the vast discography of Bond songs, “No Time To Die.”. At the time, I thought this was a fantastic performance that...

badgerherald.com

MyNorthwest.com

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie comes full-circle

The 25th installment in the James Bond movie franchise may be titled “No Time to Die,” but “Too Much Time to Die” may be more fitting. Clocking in at 163 minutes, it’s a full half-hour longer than the average Bond film and it feels like it. But given this is Daniel Craig’s swan song as Bond, perhaps the thought was he had earned the indulgence.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Daniel Craig’s 'No Time To Die' With Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

Daniel Craig says farewell to James Bond this weekend with the release of No Time To Die, his fifth turn in a fifteen-year run. Acclaimed director Cary Joji Fukunaga joins the show to chat about sending off Craig’s iteration, shooting on IMAX cameras, designing the opening credits, practical effects and more.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘No Time to Die’ Ending Explained: Daniel Craig’s Grand Finale

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for “No Time to Die.”. Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond comes to an end in “No Time to Die,” the newest Bond film that makes some of the most ambitious moves of the entire franchise. Indeed, “No Time to Die” is a groundbreaking Bond film in a lot of ways, but it also brings the arc of Craig’s character to a close in satisfying, conclusive fashion — unlike most of his predecessors.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Daniel Craig on the next James Bond: 'It's not my problem'

Anything beyond No Time to Die in the James Bond film franchise is none of Daniel Craig's concern. The 53-year-old actor visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, and the late-night talk show host asked if Craig will have any say over who replaces him as civilization's most iconic spy.
CELEBRITIES
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: “No Time to Die” an epic goodbye to Daniel Craig’s Bond

It’s hard to say goodbye. It’s even harder to do something new with a nearly 60-year-old character. “No Time to Die,” the latest entry in the James Bond franchise, manages to do both. Opening in theaters this weekend after a two-year delay, the movie rewards fans’ long wait with an intense, emotional final bow for Daniel Craig’s Bond. It ties together threads reaching all the way back to Craig’s first outing, 2006’s “Casino Royale,” while deftly unending some of the character’s most well-known cliches. With all that there are a few elements that do get shoved to the side, but overall it’s a fitting, hopefully game-changing entry in an iconic series.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

No Time to Die kills hope for Daniel Craig’s Bond future — as it should

No Time to Die is a curious name for a movie in which James Bond has all the time in the world to do just that very thing. The latest 007 adventure takes a variety of big swings, but none (including giving the world’s foremost sex addict a child) bigger than having him get completely eviscerated by a Costco-sized helping of missiles aimed at the villian Safin’s island lair.
MOVIES
beintheloopchicago.com

Latest Bond Film Finally Gets Theatrically Released And Includes Sexy Soundtrack With Amazing Action For Proper Daniel Craigs Fond Farewell

The new No Time to Die has been called “different” by audiences who expected the usual in the long running James Bond film series, and different it certainly is. What sets it apart from the other 24 films in the canon is the absence of familiar trademarks [Monty Norman’s “James Bond Theme” is used sparingly, the traditional pre-credits sequence is a lengthy set piece clocking in at close to 25 minutes, there are 3 Bond women all of whom don’t need saving by 007, 2 arch villains, and a convoluted plot unlike any other.], a pronounced sense of mortality, and a light mist of melancholy that seems to hang over the movie. For fans who paid close attention to all of the Daniel Craig Bonds, particularly Skyfall [2012], No Time to Die, through to its very satisfying conclusion is the 007 for this era. Issues of doubt, a farewell to old friends and the established order [a major theme in Skyfall], and trust play heavily this time around…much like headlines flooding the press these days.
MOVIES
Hoya

‘No Time To Die’ is a Bitter End to Daniel Craig’s Stint as 007

“No Time to Die,” the finale to Daniel Craig’s James Bond pentalogy, was released Oct. 8 to much anticipation after more than a year’s postponement. The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, begins with a terrific title sequence, paired perfectly with the eponymous song by Billie Eilish. The subsequent three hours of the film contain great action and smooth direction, but several garbled plot points and underwhelming characters sour the overall experience, making for a fitting conclusion to the overall inconsistency of Craig’s era as 007.
MOVIES
Daily Free Press

Cinephilia: ‘No Time to Die’ marks Daniel Craig’s strong but complex return

Welcome back to the show. James Bond is as infamous as the shaken-not-stirred martini itself, for who else can embody the swagger, suave, reckless, but over everything, masterful ploy of both action and love. After nearly six full years, Mr. Bond returns to theaters in Daniel Craig’s final run as the MI6 super agent.
MOVIES
Echo Press

Rubado column: Daniel Craig’s Bond and the future of 007

The fifth and final installment of the Daniel Craig James Bond saga hit theaters over the weekend, which begs the question, “Who’s next?”. Look, I’m only 25-years old, so I’m not going to pretend that I’ve seen all of the older Bond movies. I think it’s one of those things where the Bond you prefer correlates to when you grew up. The same can be said for Batman.
MOVIES
The Fordham Observer

‘No Time To Die’ Is an Eventful and Heartwarming Conclusion to Daniel Craig’s 007

Warning: Minor spoilers from “No Time To Die” and major spoilers from previous James Bond films. Throughout my life, I was told by my friends and family that the James Bond movies were amazing. They encouraged me to watch them, emphasizing the action and stories of the titular secret agent. While I wasn’t the biggest fan of the character until recently, seeing trailers for the films before watching a Marvel movie was often intriguing.
MOVIES
Collider

'SNL': Daniel Craig Crashes Rami Malek's Prince Impersonation Sketch

Rami Malek hosted the third episode of SNL last night for the 2021 season. Among parts in a Squid Game sketch, a celeb school game show sketch, and of course a killer opening monologue, Malek participated alongside Keenan Thompson in a bit about auditioning to play the role of iconic musician, Prince, in a new Jordan Peele movie, before Daniel Craig joined the party.
CELEBRITIES
