CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox beat Rays 6-5, win AL Division Series 3-1 and will play Astros or White Sox in AL Championship Series

swiowanewssource.com
 10 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox beat...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Astros#Rays#Al Division Series#Ap
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa goes viral for pointing at wrist after huge home run

Carlos Correa once again came up huge for the Houston Astros in October. He had the celebration to match. The Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday night in Houston. The Red Sox led 3-1 after scoring three in the third. They carried that lead until Jose Altuve tied it with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. An inning later, Correa gave his Astros the lead in a huge moment.
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees fans should be furious watching cowardly Astros fans brawl during ALDS

Remember during the AL Wild Card Game a few years back between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics? A matchup that resulted in a 7-2 victory for the Bombers was overshadowed by the baseball community whining about an innocent A’s fan getting three ounces of beer dumped on his head during a home run celebration.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy