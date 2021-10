A man on probation who shot a Chicago police officer in the face Monday told him "you will die" after opening fire at a strip mall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jovan McPherson, 23, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and several other felonies in connection to the incident. At the time of the shooting, he was on probation in neighboring Kane County for drug possession and fleeing and eluding arrest, Fox affiliate, WFLD-TV reported.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO