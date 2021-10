Bell County Public Health District officials reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in the county as it nears almost 200 deaths since the beginning of July. The new deaths reported Thursday by the district bring the county’s total to 640 dead from the virus. These new deaths mean the county has now seen 192 reported since the spike of delta variant cases in early July, with 448 deaths reported at that time.

