Schreiner Sports: Men’s Soccer Falls To Texas Lutheran

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their match against Texas Lutheran University this afternoon 0-4. It was a tough showing for the Mountaineers as they struggled to gain any momentum in this one. The Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran put pressure on the Mountaineers early with a goal scored in the first three minutes of the match and refused to relinquish control for the remainder of the afternoon. After three more goals scored by TLU, the match ended with a final score of 0-4.