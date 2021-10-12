Nearly two-dozen more deaths of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Kentucky reported 23 more coronavirus-related deaths and more than 720 new virus cases Monday.

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 8.26%, continuing a steady decline recently, Gov. Andy Beshear reported on social media.

The statewide death toll from the virus reached at least 9,150 with the latest 23 deaths reported.

Of the 722 new COVID-19 cases reported, 147 were among people ages 18 and younger, the state reported.

Nearly 1,400 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including 418 being treated in intensive care units, the state said.