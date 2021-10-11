Southwest Airlines cancels more flights across the U.S.
Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds more flights following a weekend of major service disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The widespread interruption in service began shortly after the pilots union asked a federal court on Friday to block the airline's order that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. But both the company and the union said employees are not conducting a sickout to protest the order.
