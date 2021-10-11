CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights across the U.S.

classiccountry1070.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines has canceled hundreds more flights following a weekend of major service disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The widespread interruption in service began shortly after the pilots union asked a federal court on Friday to block the airline’s order that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. But both the company and the union said employees are not conducting a sickout to protest the order.

www.classiccountry1070.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Air Traffic Control#U S#Weather#Dallas#Sickout
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
WREG

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Philly

Southwest Airlines Flights Appear To Be Getting Back To Normal After Operational Meltdown Stranded Thousands Of Passengers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things appear to be getting back to normal at Southwest Airlines following an operational meltdown that stranded thousands of passengers. As of Tuesday, the airline has canceled 89 flights, or about 2% of its schedule. That follows hundreds of cancellations on Monday and nearly 2,000 cancellations over the weekend. The airline and its pilots have been clashing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and Southwest has confirmed staffing shortages.
LIFESTYLE
fox5ny.com

Southwest Airlines problems persisting for days

ISLIP, N.Y. - Ann Marie of East Moriches was one of the thousands impacted after Southwest Airlines canceled at least 1,800 flights over the weekend. "My boss expected me in for work today," she said. "It was a problem." But it was a problem that was out of her control....
ISLIP, NY
CBS DFW

‘Federal Action Supersedes Any State Mandate’ Southwest Airlines To Continue Employee Vaccine Mandate

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with Dallas-based Southwest Airlines say they will comply with federal COVID vaccine mandates put in place by the Biden administration, regardless of the executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott blocking such actions. When asked for comment Southwest sent the following statement to CBS 11 News: “We are reviewing all guidance issued on the vaccine and are aware of the recent Order by Governor Abbott. According to the President’s Executive Order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the President’s Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor. We will continue to follow all Orders closely and keep our Employees updated on any potential changes to existing policies.” Last week the airline said its more than 55,000 employees would need to be vaccinated against COVID by December 8 in order to continue employment.
DALLAS, TX
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
CBS DFW

Former Boeing 737 Chief Technical Pilot Indicted In North Texas For Fraud, ‘Deceived The FAA’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The former chief technical pilot for Boeing was indicted Thursday in North Texas for deceiving the FAA in connection with the federal agency’s evaluation of the 737 Max airplane. The federal grand jury for the Northern District of Texas returned the indictment against Mark A. Forkner, 49, who lives in Keller. Credit: Linkedin The indictment alleges Forkner worked to defraud “Boeing’s U.S. based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for Boeing.” Court documents indicate Forkner deceived the FAA during the agency’s evaluation and certification of Boeing’s 737 MAX airplane. The indictment alleges Forkner “provided the agency with materially...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy