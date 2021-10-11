Skip Bayless: Patrick Mahomes is devolving as a quarterback and trying to live up to the hype after loss to Bills I UNDISPUTED
In last night's weather-delayed rematch of the AFC Championship, Josh Allen scored four total touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20. Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdowns and had two picks as Kansas City fell to 2-3, still in last place in the AFC West. Skip Bayless explains why the Chiefs' loss shows that 'Mahomes is devolving as a quarterback.'www.foxsports.com
