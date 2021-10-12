CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Exits the Show After 19 Seasons

By Suzanne Halliburton
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So the NCIS question you ask, where’s Gibbs? He’s in Alaska, fishing. And he’s never been better. “This sense of peace, I haven’t had this since Shannon and Kelly died,” Gibbs tells McGee, bringing up his wife and daughter, who died years ago. Then the two long-time friends and...

Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund returns to our screens this week

Monica Raymund might not be scheduled to return to Chicago Fire in the near future, but the beloved actress behind former paramedic turned firefighter Gabby Dawson will officially be making her way back to our screens this week!. While we’d love to report that her return is coming via a...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire?

Following the fourth episode of Chicago Fire, all eyes have been on Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and whether 51’s beloved captain might be leaving the Windy City behind in order to move to Oregon. It’s a storyline that has caught many fans by surprise due in large part to its...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

