‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s ‘Fun Columbus Day Fact’ Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

With millions of viewers tuning in each and every night, “Wheel of Fortune” is one of the most popular game shows of all time. Heading up “Wheel of Fortune” is long-time host Pat Sajak, who has been in the hosting position for decades. Sajak teams with the beautiful Vanna White to form one of the most recognizable duos in television history. White, much like Pat Sajak, has been with “Wheel of Fortune” for a few decades. It would be hard to imagine the hugely successful game show without those two on the set. It’s a comforting feeling to know that some things do not change in a world that’s in constant motion. Now, there is some young talent in the “Wheel of Fortune” pipeline in Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak. Maggie recently took on a full-time role with “Wheel of Fortune,” as the show’s social media director. While most of her work is done behind the camera, She’s also known to appear in front of the camera from time to time.

