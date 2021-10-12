CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s ‘Fun Columbus Day Fact’ Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

By Samantha Whidden
 10 days ago
On Monday (October 11th), Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak took to Twitter to share a “fun fact” about Columbus Day that left fans scratching their heads. “Fun Columbus Day fact: England, Portugal, and France refused to bankroll his voyage before Spain said yes,” the longtime Wheel of Fortune host writes....

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

