All good game show winning streaks must come to an end: Jeopardy! champ Matt Amodio‘s remarkable 38-day victory lap concluded with Monday’s show. The Yale Ph.D. student from Connecticut was bested by Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Fla., whose $29,200 total narrowly beat No. 2 finisher Jessica Stephens’ $28,799. Amodio came in third with $5,600. “Everybody’s so smart and so competent that this could happen any game,” said Amodio. “And this time it did.” Amodio ranks as the show’s third top regular season earner of all time with $1,518,601. He trails Jeopardy! Hall of Fame leaders Ken Jennings ($2,462,216) and James...

