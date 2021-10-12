NCIS: Hawaii episode 5 spoilers: Tennant gets a specific request

Following tonight’s new installment, do you want to know the NCIS: Hawaii episode 6 return date, or other details on what’s next?. So where do things kick off here? Let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way: There is, unfortunately, no episode on the air next week. What’s the reasoning for that? It has to do with the fact that there is no new episode of NCIS before that. These two shows are probably going to air together the remainder of the season, with the big reason for that being that it helps the ratings. Also, you want to have episodes in the key November sweeps ratings periods. We know that NCIS: Hawaii already has a full-season order, but we obviously would love to get something more than that.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO