Week 9 in the Columbia area has wrapped up for high school football. Here is how some of the Maury County teams fared. Columbia Central 42, Lincoln County 7: The Lions clinched second in Region 6-5A with the win and will have a first-round home game in the Class 5A playoffs. Columbia jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first two quarters of the game. Columbia maintained it's lead to keep this game out of reach and improving their record to 5-4.

6 DAYS AGO