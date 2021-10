On Oct. 11, Pacific Catch, a sustainable seafood-focused restaurant, opened in La Jolla’s Westfield UTC center! Joining a culinary lineup that already includes established restaurants like Din Tai Fung, Queenstown Bistro and Javier’s, this West Coast fish house will focus on Pacific Rim flavors and “wave-to-table” seafood. Pacific Catch is based in the Bay Area and plans to open several locations throughout Southern California, starting with this San Diego spot. The concept originally debuted in 2003 with restaurateurs Aaron Noveshen and Keith Cox at the helm and has expanded from the original San Francisco restaurant to 11 locations in northern California. Seafood Restaurant Pacific Catch.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO